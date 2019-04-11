Sotheby's Partnered With InStyle's Editor-In-Chief for Their Magnificent and Fine Jewels Auctions

Image zoom Lara Jade for Sotheby’s

Twice a year, storied auction house Sotheby's holds Magnificent and Fine Jewels auctions in New York. And oh, what a fabulous time it is. Little known secret: if you happen to be in New York in the days leading up to the auction, you're actually welcome to visit Sotheby's, ogle the jewels, and yes, try them on. It is truly delightful.

That magical time is now — the auctions are on April 17, and from April 12th through the 16th, jewel-obsessed members of the public (hi, hello, me) can visit the lots and give them a little TLC.

This season's sales are particularly exciting, however, because InStyle's very own Editor-in-Chief, Laura Brown, was selected as the official tastemaker of the auctions. To celebrate, Sotheby's invited her in early to fondle some rare, mindblowing pieces and style them her way for a very fun editorial.

Here are some of her favorite pieces that are up for auction. To see the full story, peruse all the lots, and plan your trip to "get frosted," visit Sothebys.com.

Image zoom Lara Jade for Sotheby’s

Gold and rock crystal bracelet, Seaman Schepps, estimate 7,000 — 9,000 USD

Gold necklace and bracelet, Verdura, property of a distinguised New York private collector, estimate 15,000 - 20,000 USD

Diamond ring, property of a private collector, Bellevue, Washington, estimate 60,000 - 80,000 USD

Image zoom Lara Jade for Sotheby’s

Gold, coral and diamond bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels, France, estimate 15,000 - 20,000 USD

Coral, emerald, sapphire and diamond clip-brooch, David Webb, property of a lady, estimate 5,000 - 7,000 USD

Gold, coral and diamond bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels, estimate 10,000 - 15,000 USD

Amethyst, coral, turquoise and diamond bracelet, Cartier, Paris, estimate 40,000 - 60,000 USD

Image zoom Lara Jade for Sotheby’s

Gold, jade and diamond pendant necklace, David Webb, property of a private collection, Las Vegas, Nevada, estimate 30,000 - 50,000 USD

Gold, coral, emerald and diamond brooch, Tiffany & Co., property of a lady, estimate 10,000 - 15,000 USD

Citrine and amethyst bracelet, Tony Duquette, estimate 8,000 - 12,000 USD

Gold, Tiger's-Eye quartz and diamond pendant necklace, Kutchinsky​​​​​​​, property of a lady, estimate 10,000 - 15,000 USD

Image zoom Lara Jade for Sotheby’s

Gold, shell, Tsavorite garnet and diamond clip-brooch, Verdura​​​​​​​, property of a New England private collection, estimate 8,000 - 12,000 USD

Gold and diamond 'Cheveux-D'Ange' necklace, Van Cleef & Arpels, France, property of a lady, Miami, Florida, estimate 20,000 - 30,000 USD