Launches You'll Love: May 2013

Basic tees are getting sexier thanks to Pickwick amp Weller, the made-in-Los Angeles tee company founded by Ryan Donahue, Matt Rowe, and all-around all-star Ashton Kutcher. May marks the launch of their new silk tees and tanks, which use silk sourced from a family-owned mill in New Jersey. “Our new silk tees are so soft, they feel like home,” Kutcher told InStyle.com. “It will not only be the shirt you want to put on, it will be the one you don't want to take off.”Tees and tanks starting at $72; visit pickwickweller.com