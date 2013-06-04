Launch You'll Love: Jonathan Adler's Adorable Stationery for Paperless Post

Jonathan Adler is known for his colorful approach to home design—now he’s amping up your party invites, too. The designer teamed up with Paperless Post to create his first online-only stationery collection. His 50 variations of invites satisfy every summer soiree, from poolside cocktail parties to Fourth of July picnics, and as he notes, “they’ll guarantee a good time.” Click over to paperlesspost.com to check out the just-launched collaboration, and shop the styles for your next bash available starting at 25 cents each. Plus, for keep an eye out for more of Adler’s designs this December when he launches a holiday collection. ‘Tis the season!

