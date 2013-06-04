Launch You'll Love: Jonathan Adler's Adorable Stationery for Paperless Post

Courtesy Photo (2)
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 04, 2013 @ 4:20 pm

Jonathan Adler is known for his colorful approach to home design—now he’s amping up your party invites, too. The designer teamed up with Paperless Post to create his first online-only stationery collection. His 50 variations of invites satisfy every summer soiree, from poolside cocktail parties to Fourth of July picnics, and as he notes, “they’ll guarantee a good time.” Click over to paperlesspost.com to check out the just-launched collaboration, and shop the styles for your next bash available starting at 25 cents each. Plus, for keep an eye out for more of Adler’s designs this December when he launches a holiday collection. ‘Tis the season!

2 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Charlotte Ronson for Starbucks

Tote around your daily caffeine fix fashionably with Charlotte Ronson's limited-edition ceramic coffee mug for Starbucks. The cup features a sketch of a young woman relaxing on a bed of pink and white daisies.

Starbucks ceramic mug, $15; starbucksstore.com.
3 of 9 Courtesy MaxMara

MaxMara's Hollywood Bag

At 14, Hailee Steinfeld earned an Oscar nom for True Grit, then made a big impression with spot-on awards-season ensembles. This mix of talent and style savvy hooked Max Mara and Women in Film, who are jointly naming her as Face of the Future at an awards ceremony this month. The brand's newest Hollywood bag is a tribute to the actress, now 16. "I carried it at Milan fashion week and out with friends," says Steinfeld. "It's perfectly versatile." 20% of proceeds benefit Women In Film's mission to promote and mentor women in the media.

Hollywood Bag, $975; 212-879-6100
4 of 9 Dyad Photography

Peter Som for Anthropologie

Fearless fashion icons Peggy Guggenheim and Diana Vreeland inspired the whimsical prints, eclectic color combos, and flirty silhouettes in Peter Som's irresistible 11-piece collection, which includes the Zebra dress.

Zebra dress, $198; anthropologie.com.
5 of 9 Dyad Photography

Intermix's 20th Anniversary Collection


To celebrate two decades of its integrated fashion playground, Intermix will carry 20 exclusive styles from 20 top contemporary designers, including ALC, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Proenza Schouler.

PS1 pouchette, $1,325; intermixonline.com.
6 of 9 Dyad Photography

Kate Hudson for Ann Taylor

The actress and brand ambassador's first capsule for Ann Taylor is a beachy range of all-white basics and eye-catching golden accessories.

Dress, $128; anntaylor.com.
7 of 9 Dyad Photography

Piamita x Jo De Mer

The duo behind up-and-coming ready-to-wear line Piamita teams up with the Brazilian swim company, offering limited-edition bikinis in playful prints. This one's a cute kitty!

Bikini, $215; edition01.com.
8 of 9 Dyad Photography

White House Black Market's Slimming Looks

The hallowed LBD is shaping up for summer—literally. The latest styles from White House Black Market have a built-in "power mesh" that smooths and minimizes in all the right places. The jersey and mesh fabrics are refreshingly breathable.

Dress, $160; whbm.com.
9 of 9 Dyad Photography

Jacqueline Quinn's Evening Bags

Known for her unexpected embellishments (she once fashioned a dress from sunglasses parts), the Irish evening-wear pro branches out with a line of bejewled-to-the-nines clutches, including the Gabrielle style.

Gabrielle clutch, $435; jacquelinequinn.com.

