Launch You'll Love: Orla Kiely's iPhone and iPad Accessories

Orla Kiely’s playful prints have become a favorite of stylistas (including the women of the Middleton family) and now she’s taking them somewhere new—your technology. The Irish designer teamed up with tech accessory company Belkin to create a line of products fit for multiple generations of iPhones and iPads, each item featuring one of four popular archival prints. “We’re all so tech-y, whether we want to be or not,” Kiely told InStyle.com at the garden-themed preview party held at her store in SoHo. “Everybody’s got iPhones. Everybody’s got iPads. We kind of depend on them now. It’s just part of our lifestyle in a way, so it was a nice thing to do. All in all, I think it’s a great product.” Pal and Alexa Chung agrees: “She comes up with such beautiful and inspiring joyful stuff,” the DJ told us in between spinning tunes for the soiree. “I don’t know what’s going on in her mind, but it’s something that’s sunny and bright and positive." The collection will be sold at Target, joining the assortment of Kiely offerings that have been available at the retailer since 2009, including the items seen here: Abacus iPad case ($60), Optic-Stem iPhone case ($40), Multi-Stem iPad case ($60), and the Wallflower iPhone 5 wallet case ($50).

