Launches You'll Love: August 2013

Aug 21, 2013 @ 3:37 pm
Launches You'll Love - Clinique's Yellow Genius Nail Polish
Clinique's Yellow Genius Nail Polish
To celebrate the revamped formula of the brand's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, Clinique has created a nail polish in the product's iconic pale lemon hue. Find it for $12.50 at clinique.com.
Launches You'll Love
Paul Frank's Native American Designer Collaboration
Paul Frank collaborated with four Native American designers as part of their partnership with the Institute of American Indian Arts. The collection includes a wide range of products from funky hand-beaded sunglasses to festive print throw pillows, all designed to bring awareness to the Native American culture.

$30; beyondthebuckskin.com.
Jewelmint - Cleopatra
Cher Coulter for JewelMint
After years of co-designing monthly collections for JewelMint with pal Kate Bosworth, Coulter struck out on her own to create a capsule that reflects star-approved aesthetic. "Because I travel a lot and because I love a market, my collection is a little bit of everywhere I have been," Coulter explained to InStyle.com about her line, which was inspired by her travels to India, Turkey and London.

The Cleopatra, $30; jewelmint.com.
Launches You'll Love
Mackage's Handbag Collection
The outerwear brand debuted their first collection of leather handbags including ten different styles featuring signature Mackage detailing like zipper accents and unique embellishments including an arrow clasp.

Novaki in Coral, $225; mackage.com.
Club Monaco Shoes Launches
Club Monaco's Shoe Collection
The lifestyle brand created its first collection of footwear--including pumps, flats, sandals and booties--crafted with Italian leathers and suede. “Just like our apparel line, our shoes are timeless classics,” said Caroline Belhumeur, the senior vice president of women’s design. “They can work this season, and still be worn seasons from now.”

$298; clubmonaco.com.
Launches You'll Love
Dylan's Candy Bar for Le Sportsac
Get a daily sugar fix (without the calories) as candy queen Dylan Lauren puts her sweet spin on handy nylon pouches and roomy totes.

$38; dylanscandybar.com.
Launches You'll Love
Hudson Kids
Dressing like Mom and Dad just got easier. The denim brand has extended its reach to young-sters—from infants to teens—with a lineup of skinny, straight, and slim signature cuts and hot washes. Just in time for back-to-school.

$79; hudsonjeans.com.
Launches You'll Love
Commando Double or Nothing Tangas
Add a double dose of color to your undies drawer. Commando's two-toned lace tanga comes in seven sizzling color combos—one for every day of the week.

$26 each; wearcommando.com.
Launches You'll Love
Michael Stars Outerwear
The go-to guy for yummy T-shirts wants to bundle you up this fall. Playing with textures and luxe fabrics, his new subcollection boasts a leather-sleeve topper and brilliant colorblocked leather jackets.

$298; michaelstars.com.
Launches You'll Love
Reef Boots
Known for super-comfy flip-flops, this California surfer brand proves it can also treat feet beyond the beach. From a tall equestrian style to a walkable wedge, all four designs feature a quilted foot bed for extra padding.

$130; reef.com.
Launches You'll Love
D-ID Denim
Ideal for: Trend-setters who'll covet indie designer Jimmy Taverniti's ace techniques and classic cuts, like diamond quilting on Japanese denim.

$188; bloomingdales.com.
Launches You'll Love
Frame Denim
Ideal for: Purists who say a great pair of blues is all about comfort-the London marketing execs behind the line are fit fanatics, and they offer 29 washes.

$208; shopbop.com.
Launches You'll Love
McGuire Denim
Ideal for: Stylish tomboys happy to swing hammers or handbags. A Joe's Jeans and Gap 1969 alum designs work wear–inspired looks with a feminine twist.

$228; ronherman.com.
Launches You'll Love
Rebecca Minkoff Denim
Ideal for: Downtown romantics who rock Minkoff's bags and ready-to-wear. They'll appreciate the cute yet sexy simplicity of her three denim styles.

$128; rebeccaminkoff.com.
