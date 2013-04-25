Launch You'll Love: Brian Atwood's Bridal Shoe Collection

Meghan Blalock
Apr 25, 2013 @ 5:00 pm

Brian Atwood is launching his first bridal collection this summer, and we're saying "yes!" The celebrity-loved shoe designer's lineup includes 13 pairs of princess-worthy pumps covered in a variety of white, ivory, and nude satin, jewel glace silver, white leather, and ribbon detailing, as well as one nude satin handbag encrusted with Swarovski crystals. “It’s impossible not to get caught up in the romance of a wedding," Atwood said. "Creating a collection that makes women feel sexy and beautiful on one of the most important days of her life is an honor.” The pieces are made to order and will launch on brianatwood.com this June for $895 to $5,295. Click the photo to learn more, and to see more launches you'll love.

Brian Atwood Bridal

OPI and My Case Couture's Phone Cases

The famed nail brand enlisted the help of My Case Couture to create phone covers that are exact matches to their iconic lacquers. Available in sizes to fit the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, each case comes with a mini bottle of nail polish, and as an added bonus, you can pick up a screen protector paired with OPI's budge-proof top coat for extra durability.

Shop the full range at mycasecouture.com. BUY IT
Diane von Furstenberg for Gap

Diane von Furstenberg's second collection for GapKids and babyGap is inspired by the “natural explorer” inside each child—think African-inspired safari prints and wild animal illustrations on rompers, wrap dresses, shorts, swimwear, and accessories.

Shop the collection at gap.com. BUY IT
Oscar de la Renta's Something Blue

You don't necessarily need a wedding dress to pick up Oscar de la Renta's new bridal fragrance Something Blue,which includes notes of mandarian orange, linden blossom, and bourbon vanilla.

Oscar de la Renta Something Blue Eau de Parfum, $85. BUY IT
Anita Ko for Tibi

Jewelry designer Anita Ko’s capsule collection of fine jewelry for Tibi captures the brand’s modern, edgy, and clean aesthetic.

Floating earring, $2,640. BUY IT
Keds Clothing Collection

The comfy sneaker brand expands to include jackets, dresses, shorts, tees, and tops (ranging from $20 to $90) that incorporate the easy spirit of its wearable lace-ups.

Tops, starting at $20 at macys.com. BUY IT
Jimmy Choo's The Season Accessories

Jimmy Choo's latest collection of shoes and bags takes inspiration from the year's busiest social season and all its fabulous events.

Charlize clutch, $1,250, jimmychoo.com.
Zoë Kravitz for Swarovski Crystallized

The model and actress makes a splash with a nine-piece capsule collection inspired by traditional Native American jewelry.

Turquoise and crystal ring, $90; Swarovski Crystallized boutique, 212-966-3322.
Giles & Brother for JewelMint

Philip Crangi brings his signature industrial pieces to Jewel Mint, with everything under $90! Choose from rugged yet refined rings, cuffs, and earrings.

Bit cuffs, $30 each; jewelmint.com. BUY IT

Brand-New Swimwear

Whether you're looking to show skin in a teeny bikini or take a more modest approach in a chic one-piece, the season's hottest new swim lines have something for every taste. A few of our faves? Giejo's figure flattering colorblocking ($180; shopbop.com), DVF Loves Roxy's flirty shamrock prints ($48/top and $42/bottom; roxy.com), Commando's reversible separates ($72 each; wearcommando.com), Lauren Moffatt's retro fit ($210; laurenmoffatt.net), and BCBG's sexy, plunging necklines ($150; bcbg.com).
J.Crew Italian Footwear

Kick your feet up in the very latest from J. Crew—colorful cap-toe heels and metallic flats, handmade in Florence by artisan cobblers.

Etta snakeskin, $378, and Etta glitter, $278; jcrew.com. BUY IT
Chico's 30th Anniversary Collection

To celebrate three decades of casual wear, the relaxed-lifestyle mavens are rolling out limited-edition chambray tops, embellished denim, breezy skirts, bracelets, and pendant necklaces.

Denim top, $79, and maxiskirt, $109; chicos.com. BUY IT
Lily Aldridge for Velvet

Slinky dresses, cargo jackets, and layering tees are key elements in the Victoria's Secret Angel's collaboration with the L.A. label. They're perfect for making the transition from spring to summer.

Leopard dress, $168; velvet-tees.com. BUY IT
Jennifer Behr Jewelry

Known for her luxe bejeweled hair accessories, the designer branches out into baubles with a line of crystal-encrusted collars and chunky bracelets.

Sweetpea collar necklace, $675; jenniferbehr.com. BUY IT
L'Wren Scott Sunglasses

Make a serious statement in fun sunnies from stylist turned designer L'Wren Scott. You can snag the buzzy look from her spring runway show in rich jewel tones, cat's-eye frames, and even headband-inspired styles that tie to your head.

Sunglasses, $359; 312-587-1000.
Vera Bradley Baby

This new collection of baby products ranges from onesies to playsuits to dress-bloomer sets to accessories like blankets and stuffed animals—all covered in the signature paisley and floral prints that made the Vera Bradley brand famous.

Baby Socks, $79, Mary Jane Soft Shoes, $28, and Dress and Bloomers, $49; verabradley.com. BUY IT

