Launch You'll Love: Brian Atwood's Bridal Shoe Collection

Brian Atwood is launching his first bridal collection this summer, and we're saying "yes!" The celebrity-loved shoe designer's lineup includes 13 pairs of princess-worthy pumps covered in a variety of white, ivory, and nude satin, jewel glace silver, white leather, and ribbon detailing, as well as one nude satin handbag encrusted with Swarovski crystals. “It’s impossible not to get caught up in the romance of a wedding," Atwood said. "Creating a collection that makes women feel sexy and beautiful on one of the most important days of her life is an honor.” The pieces are made to order and will launch on brianatwood.com this June for $895 to $5,295. Click the photo to learn more, and to see more launches you'll love.

