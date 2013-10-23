Launch You'll Love: Preen x Aldo Rise For Fall 2013

And they're back! Hot on the heels of their previous successful collaborations with Aldo Rise, the brand's partnership program that supports rising talent, Justin Thorton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen have partnered with the shoe retailer once again—for the fourth time. Debuted on the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi fall/winter 2013 runway at London Fashion Week, this season's Preen x Aldo Rise collection was inspired by director Derek Jarman's post-apocalyptic New Wave film "Jubilee" and "by the combination of progressive modernity and quiet luxury," the designing duo said in a statement. The result? A line-up of seven shoes in three styles: an ankle-strap pump, a triple-buckle zippered bootie and an ankle boot. Kick your fall style up a notch with one of these runway-ready designs. Priced between $160 and $230, scoop one (or two or three) at select Aldo stores or on aldoshoes.com. Here's hoping for a fifth collection!

