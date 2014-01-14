Launch You'll Love: Asos x Puma

Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Jan 14, 2014 @ 9:27 am

The resurgence of '90s fashion is still going strong. Case in point: This latest collaboration to hit the Internet. Fashion e-retailer Asos partnered up with sportswear brand Puma to launch an 11-piece capsule for spring/summer 2014 that embodies an old-school street-style aesthetic with loud, modern graphic prints and mixed textiles of today. And in an unapologetic logo-mania frenzy (a strong indicator of '90s past, also seen on the Alexander Wang spring 2014 runway), the Puma logo is stamped across tops, dresses and bottoms alike. But it's the eclectic blend of mixed prints and metallic foil that has caught our eye. Plus, with on-trend silhouettes, like the midi-length tube skirt and cropped top, this collection is one we can get on board with.

Priced between $63 and $117, the Asos x Puma line-up is out this week on asos.com. First, get pumped up by watching the promo clip after the jump, then click through to start shopping the collection.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Crop Top

$65; asos.com
2 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Tube Skirt

$90; asos.com
3 of 11 Courtesy

Furry Zip-Up Jacket

$117; asos.com
4 of 11 Courtesy

Crop Top With Long Sleeves

$84; asos.com
5 of 11 Courtesy

Split Front Maxi Tee Dress

$139; asos.com
6 of 11 Courtesy

Paneled Boyfriend T-Shirt

$84; asos.com
7 of 11 Courtesy

Check Print Joggers

$102; asos.com
8 of 11 Courtesy

Cropped Sweater

$93; asos.com
9 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Bottoms

$90; asos.com
10 of 11 Courtesy

Zip-Up Dress

$108; asos.com
11 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Onesie

$139; asos.com

