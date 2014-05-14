These Trendy New Accessories Are Not Your Average Earrings

Andrea Cheng
May 14, 2014 @ 9:25 am

When it comes to earring anatomy, the backing takes a backseat to the forward-facing component. It usually gets overlooked (and oftentimes misplaced). But we're now seeing a role reversal, thanks to a new jewelry trend where the backing serves a purpose that goes beyond holding a stud in place.

Coined the ear jacket, it's an ornamental piece that clips onto the post from behind the lobe—it hangs and follows the curve of the ear. And the trend has already gained traction. Case in point: Diane Kruger made an edgy statement at the premiere screening of Fargo, and accessorized her lace-up Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with an eclectic mix of earrings that included her Jacquie Aiche starburst ear jacket, a cartilage stud, and an ear cuff.

The ear jacket prompted us to seek out more designs and we found an intriguing rose stud with jutting leaves and a statement fan–inspired set. We then broadened the scope of our search to all decorative backings. From spikes to tusks, here are our not-your-average-earring picks that are cool, charming and fierce rolled into one (or, in this case, nine). 

1 of 9

Pamela Love

$190; pamelalovenyc.com
2 of 9

Jacquie Aiche

$1,090; jacquieaiche.com
3 of 9

Psyche

$155; psyche-jewelry.com
4 of 9

Fallon

$98; fallonjewelry.com
5 of 9

Jacquie Aiche

$253; shopbop.com
6 of 9

Luv AJ

$45; luvaj.com
7 of 9

Elizabeth and James

$150; neimanmarcus.com
8 of 9

Pamela Love

$205; pamelalovenyc.com
9 of 9

Vita Fede

$775; vitafede.com

