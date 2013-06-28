Would You Wear Lingerie As Outerwear? Shop the Most-Stylish Lace Bodysuits

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Jun 28, 2013 @ 5:00 pm

Forget taking your ensemble from day to night -- we're taking these chic bodysuits from night to day! While some lacy delicates are meant to never be seen in public, others are designed for (decent) public exposure. This new crop of stylish bodysuits has made its way from the shadows to the spotlight, and if you're feeling bold, try wearing one of these picks as outerwear. Pair it with high-waist pants or shorts (think: Carey Mulligan on the red carpet in Nina Ricci) and shrug on a blazer. A tad too risqué? Give a glimpse of peekaboo lace from under your top instead. From shiny charmeuse to pretty barely-there prints, take a gander at the top 10 bodysuits we’re loving this season. Click the photo to start shopping, then tell us, are you bold enough to try this trend?

 

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Stella McCartney

Stretch-jersey lace, $44; net-a-porter.com.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Beauty by Bali

Nylon, spandex, $34; target.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Cotton, $30; topshop.com.
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Christies

Polyamid lace, $44; yoox.com.
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lonely

Cotton, nylon, spandex, $90; bonadrag.com.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Eres

Silk-polyamide lace, $625; nancymeyer.com.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Mimi Holliday

Silk lace, $139; mimiholliday.com.
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Affinitas

Nylon-spandex, $48; herroom.com.
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Noe Undergarments

Silk charmeuse, $225; noeundergarments.com.
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Victoria's Secret

Nylon-spandex lace, $62; victoriassecret.com.

