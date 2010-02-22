25 of 43 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Mena Suvari Divulges Wedding Details

Mena Suvari and her fiance Simone Sestito took a break from planning their wedding to take in some shows at New York Fashion Week, and we got the scoop on their upcoming nuptials! “Stacy Bendet, the designer for Alice + Olivia, is one of my closest friends so I wanted her to make the dress. The dress is romantic, with a big, long train. Claudia Ciuti is doing my shoes,” the actress told us from the front row at G-Star. “At a traditional Italian wedding they don’t have bridesmaids and groomsmen, so I’m a little relieved that I don’t have to think about bridesmaid dresses!” Suvari plans to wed this summer in Rome and the guest list is not going to be small. “Over 200 amp#91;peopleamp#93;, for sure. The church we are getting married in is from the 1600s. It has this romantic, baroque-esque feeling to it that I love.”



-Joyann King, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp