15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Arrive Just in Time

If you feel like Valentine's Day creeped up on you this year, you're not alone. Time is no longer a thing, and every day feels like a continuation of the previous one. We're sorry to break it to you, but the holiday of love is this Sunday, and that means you only have a few more days to get your act together if you'd like to treat the special people in your life. But don't worry — we found 15 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts at Amazon that will arrive just in the nick of time.
Our list includes everything from comfortable slippers and pajamas to gold jewelry to top-rated beauty products. Whether you're shopping for a partner, a friend, a family member, or yourself, anyone would be lucky to receive one of these thoughtful Valentine's Day presents.
Since many of us are spending most of our time at home, you can't go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers. These platform Ugg slippers with two bands across the top and a slingback strap are especially popular among Amazon shoppers. Available in 13 color options, they're made with fuzzy sheepskin fabric and have rubber soles, so you can wear them both in and out of the house.
"My favorite pair of shoes now," one reviewer wrote. "I love flip flops in the summer and Uggs in the winter, but I was never able to find anything as comfortable for the spring and fall. These are perfect! They are warm and comfy."
If you want to take the jewelry route, check out this dainty 14k gold ring with a small, lab-grown diamond in the center. A timeless piece that'll never go out of style, it can be worn on its own or stacked with other rings, and you can choose a yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, or sterling silver band.
And finally, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush is a tool that any beauty lover will appreciate. It's the easiest way to go from soaking wet hair to a salon-quality blowout in minutes. With almost 4,000 five-star ratings, this hot styling brush is clearly a gift you can rely on.
"This is the best dryer, flat iron, and styler all in one device," a reviewer shared. "I can't rave enough about the ease of using this tool. My hair has never had so much shine on top of being smooth and frizz-free. Well worth the price and then some!"
Thanks to Amazon's fast shipping, it's not too late to get a Valentine's Day gift your recipient will love. But we don't recommend waiting — for many of these options, today's the last day you can place your order for delivery by February 14.