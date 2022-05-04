20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon That Will Arrive by Sunday

With Mother's Day coming up this weekend, now is your last chance to buy a gift for the maternal figure in your life. Whether your mom is a fashionista, beauty guru, interior design lover, or a techie, Amazon is stocked with a wide range of presents that will still arrive in time for the holiday. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), you can have gifts Mom will love at your doorstep in two days or less.