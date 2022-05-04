20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon That Will Arrive by Sunday
With Mother's Day coming up this weekend, now is your last chance to buy a gift for the maternal figure in your life. Whether your mom is a fashionista, beauty guru, interior design lover, or a techie, Amazon is stocked with a wide range of presents that will still arrive in time for the holiday. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), you can have gifts Mom will love at your doorstep in two days or less.
In the fashion department, you can't go wrong with a piece of jewelry, like the Gorjana Chloe Mini Necklace, which comes in both gold and silver. You can also take the accessories route with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses or a Coach leather handbag. And if you're looking to treat Mom to something cozy, go with an Eberjey pajama set and Ugg slippers to match.
For the beauty-loving Mom, consider the Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, which is on sale for just $13. The viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer and this Niré Beauty makeup brush set are also great choices for the Mom who loves a hair and makeup routine. You can also take the skincare route with the La Chatelaine hand cream collection or the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask.
Moving on to the home category, there are tons of high-quality kitchen gifts, like this Le Creuset utensil set, Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Dutch Oven, and Cosori Air Fryer. The section also includes self-care focused options, like a Capri Blue candle and wooden tray for the bath.
Finishing off with tech gifts, spoil Mom with a new pair of headphones, like the Apple AirPods Pro or these Beats on-ear ones. If the recipient loves to read, a Kindle Paperwhite is a fool-proof gift option, and if they're constantly on the go, a Fitbit smartwatch is an excellent choice. Lastly, for the Mom who's always taking pictures, level up their photography game with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera.
Now is your final opportunity to make sure these Mother's Day gifts arrive in time, so add your favorites to your Amazon cart before it's too late. Check out all 20 last-minute options, below.
Shop Last-Minute Fashion Gifts:
Shop Last-Minute Beauty Gifts:
- Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $13 with coupon (Originally $17)
- La Chatelaine Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio Set, $27
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (Originally $60)
- Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $39
- Niré Beauty 15-Piece Professional Makeup Brush Set, $50 (Originally $75)
Shop Last-Minute Home Gifts:
- Capri Blue Scented Candle, $34
- Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, $50 (Originally $58)
- Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set With Stoneware Crock, $65
- Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Dutch Oven, $80
- Cosori Air Fryer, $85 (Originally $100)
Shop Last-Minute Tech Gifts:
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, $70
- Kindle Paperwhite, $105 (Originally $140)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $110 (Originally $150)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $130 (Originally $200)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (Originally $249)