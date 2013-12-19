Don't Procrastinate! Shop 6 Last-Minute Gifts Before It's Really Too Late

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 19, 2013 @ 7:20 am

You're swamped at work, prepping for all that time off. Or, you're doing everything in your power to delay the dreaded: fighting the crowds and elbowing frantic shoppers. Or, you simply relish the thrill of waiting until the last minute. Whatever may be the case, 'twas the week before Christmas, and you're still without gifts to give.

Instead of resorting to a pseudo-present of some sort, we present you with six thoughtful gifts that will put all those average gift cards to shame. Choose a Piperlime instant-gift box wrapped and packed with a curated selection of goodies (perfect for your BFF or office pal). Got a foodie on your hands? Adopt an Italian olive tree from Nudo on his/her behalf, and bundle it with a seasonal delivery of olive oil from the very same tree. And if you're really crunched for time, buy pre-wrapped individual lacquers in bulk—they make for great stocking stuffers, too. Shop each option (or bookmark this page at least...for later) and get your gifts in the nick of time.

MORE:
From $20 to $20,000: Shop All Gifts At Every Price Point
Shop With a Purpose: Gifts That Do Good
15 Gifts Your Co-Workers Will Love

1 of 6 Courtesy

Nudo Italia Olive Tree

Sign someone up to be an adoptive parent of an olive tree in Italy! Simply pick a grove, select a tree, and when you want the goods delivered. The result? A shipment of olive oil infused with savory notes straight from the tree. From $69; nudoadopt.com
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Piperlime OMGift Boxes

Forget someone? Piperlime curated three collections of goodies perfect for your BFF, office pal, or party hostess-all wrapped and ready to be gifted. $48; piperlime.com
3 of 6 Courtesy

Ciate Tree Trinkets

In a time crunch? Buy a set of six individually wrapped polishes and give a different shade to each person. $21; sephora.com
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Julibox Cocktails

Sign your friend up for a monthly mail-order box packed with enough recipes, spirits, and mixers to make four cocktails. $40 for one month; three-, six-, and 12-month subscriptions also available; julibox.com
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Knot Standard Custom Suits

Getting the guy in your life a custom-made tailored suit doesn't have to be a lengthy process. At Knot Standard, you design the suit online, have him sign off on it, and then a full look arrives within four weeks! Prices vary; knotstandard.com
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

A Beauty Box Subscription

Satiate her appetite of the beauty junkie in your life with a mail-order beauty subscription brimming with launches and all-time favorites. BeautyBox5.com (pictured) offers three boxes for $30, and you can find more in our guide to online beauty box clubs.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!