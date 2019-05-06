Lady Gaga Showed Up to the Met Gala in Over a Million Dollars Worth of Jewels

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

VIDEO: You Have to See All Four of Lady Gaga's Met Gala Looks

Lady Gaga put on a full performance when she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala, changing her outfit a whopping four times within a matter of minutes. But as the layers came off and the star made a variety of dramatic faces, our eyes couldn't help but focus in on her sparkly little extras. That necklace! Those rings! These tiny (read: not that tiny) Tiffany & Co. details — which she also switched up with the transformation — can not be forgotten, especially since, together, they total over a million dollars.

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

You'll have to zoom in, of course, to get the full effect of what the star had on. But let it be known that one — just one! — of Lady Gaga's rings (which she somehow slipped on at some point during the night) cost $1,165,000 and included a 15 carat (approximately) diamond. Her platinim diamond earrings were $349,000, and her butterfly necklace was so extravagant, it's "price upon request." In other words, she should probably put those babies in a safe place if she's headed to any Met Gala after parties.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In true Gaga fashion, the star made sure to pose so that we could see her Tiffany Blue Book Collection necklace and her purple sapphire, pink sapphire, pink spinel, rubellite, and diamond rings.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

These pieces only added to standout final ensemble and are definitely worth a shoutout of their own.