Lady Gaga Has Worn The Same Shoes All Week

You read the headline correctly. Lady Gaga has been spotted wearing the same, singular pair of boots all week long, as she's traipsed around Manhattan.

And while it doesn't seem so out of the ordinary for a normal to wear the same shoes all week long (hey, I haven't taken off my Supergas in two weeks except to sleep), for Gaga, this is a "thing."

There are celebs who’s sense of style we love. And then there’s Lady Gaga. To say we “follow her outfits” would be an understatement. Bow-down-to, stalk, honor may be better words to explain our affinity for the superstar. We love her dedication to fashion (yes, she'll wear things that make absolutely no sense because she just loves them) and her affinity for certain designers (she's a loyalist, through and through).

This week, she's been loyal to one Mr. Giuseppe Zanotti, shoe extraordinaire, who's shoes clock in at some of the highest heights in the market. Not quite McQueen-Armadillo-Boot high, but high enough. (See "Bad Romance" music video for reference.)

Zanotti, who's shoes have donned the feet of literally every one of your favorite actresses from J. Lo to Willow Smith, created a pair of boots, custom for Gaga (because, Gaga): a black lace up boot with six-inch stiletto heels.

“I have always been a fan of Gaga and her music," Mr. Zanotti tells InStyle exclusively. "I like the fact that she plays with fashion and style. I have created many custom shoes from the big stage of her “Joanne” World Tour, to red carpets and everyday looks. It always amazes me how she combines my skyscrapers heels with her eclectic outfits.”

This week, outfits ranged from a simple black jeans and black tank look to a bright orange blazer dress and fishnets. The one singular staple throughout: her Giuseppe's. And while you can't buy these exact shoes (they're custom, duh), you can buy a very similar pair by the designer, if you save up all summer. At $950, the Kisha Boot boot is the closest thing to Gaga's shoe, albeit not lace up and not as high.