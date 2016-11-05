A-YO! See 30 of Lady Gaga’s Best Joanne Promo Looks

Lady Gaga is, first and foremost, a student of fashion. Sure, she’s known to turn to major labels like Alexander McQueen, Versace, and Saint Laurent for her ensembles, but overall, the 30-year-old pop star has never been afraid to experiment with fresh young designers that make her outfits unlike those of any other.

That’s exactly what’s she’s done while promoting her fiery hot fifth studio album Joanne. Gaga has sported the work of fresh newcomers that you may have never heard of, all while throwing in staple items that are on regular rotation in her wardrobe. The most notable piece from her new musical era, however, is hands down the pink wide brim hat she wears on the album’s cover.

The custom $680 Gladys Tamez accessory has carried Gaga from one look to the next, piecing together a colorful display of themed looks that will arguably be among her most iconic a decade from now. And while there is a hint of country twang in her new aesthetic, keep in mind that the Lady is indeed a pop star, often surprising us with updated riffs on classics like the LBD.

Scroll down to see 33 of her Joanne-era looks.