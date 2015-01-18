Downton Abbey Cast's Chic, Off-Screen Style Moments

Alexandra DeRosa
Jan 18, 2015 @ 11:32 am

It's so easy to get lost in the twisty-turny plot of the hit series Downton Abbey. Over the past four-plus seasons, it's easy to feel as though you have really built relationships with the members of the Crawley family—and their staff, too. The British period drama epitomizes the fashions of the early 1900s, so much so that it has really brought back that desire for Edwardian and '20s-era style. The series is filled with gorgeous cloche hats, lavish hair accessories (picture lace headbands and jeweled barrettes), opera-length gloves layered with diamond bracelets, and ladylike pearl jewelry—all of which showed us how vintage fashion was really done.RELATED: Downton Abbey Is Back! Here’s What You Need to Host a Viewing Party Fit for Royalty

What's equally as impressive is the female cast's off-screen style. All of the ladies looks are so mesmerizing in character that when we see them stun on the red carpet, it's a refreshing surprise.  In honor of awards season, we took a look back at the best off-duty slash red carpet looks worn by the Abbey's leading ladies. In the gallery, you'll find snaps of the chicest style moments from Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), Cora Crawley (Jessica Brown Findaly), Lady Edith Crawley (Laura Carmichael), Anna Smith (Joanne Froggatt), Lady Rose MacClare (Lily James), and Daisy Mason (Sophia McShera).PHOTOS: The Ladies Of Downton Abbey—Sans Costumes!

Photo at top, from left: Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Lily James

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, chose a bold floral midi dress by Erdem for the 2014 British Fashion Awards in London. Dockery accented the sheer detailing with no-fuss details like simple, pulled back hair, minimal makeup, and classic pointy-toe pumps.
Michelle Dockery

Dockery showed us a sexier side when she worked a sleek sleeveless jumpsuit by Elie Saab to the Variety And Women In Film Emmy Nominee celebration. Sheer Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps and subtle accessories completed her off-screen look.
Michelle Dockery

Dockery stunned in a colorful concoction by New York-based designer Rosie Assoulin at the 2014 Emmy Awards.
Michelle Dockery

The Downton Abbey actress nailed the crop top trend in a bright Roland Mouret ensemble at the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party. The coral-and-white abbreviated top was a refreshing departure from Dockery's signature streamlined style. Complimentary aqua-colored Christian Louboutin pumps completed the look.
Elizabeth McGovern

Downton Abbey's Cora Crawley knows how to work a red carpet. McGovern showed up in a menswear-inspired look consisting of a sleek, all-black pant suit. To spruce up her style, the actress added lace Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, a glistening clutch, and a colorful statement necklace.
Elizabeth McGovern

For the British Academy Television Awards, McGovern chose a far-from-basic white gown featuring long sleeves with perfectly structured shoulders, a draped, embellished bodice, and a long flowing sash.
Jessica Brown Findlay

Jessica Brown Findlay, who plays Lady Sybil Crawley on Downton Abbey, looked as sweet as could be when she worked this ultra-fem frock with sheer and floral detailing. To add a little height, Brown Findlay slipped into nude platform pumps.
Jessica Brown Findlay

Brown Findlay chose Christian Dior Couture for the London premiere of A New York Winter's Tale. The voluminous pastel-striped gown paired perfectly with the actress' tri-colored Christian Louboutin pumps.
Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt, who acts in the role of Anna Smith on Downton Abbey, wore an angelic tea-length tulle-embroidered dress to the 2014 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in West Hollywood.
Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt’s Altuzarra colorblock dress hugged her curves in all the right ways. Simple black accessories and loose tousled hair was all the actress needed to finish off her look.
Laura Carmichael

Laura Carmichael, aka Lady Edith Crawley, made casual look cool while wearing separates crafted in various shades of blue. The actress proved that a printed knit pairs perfectly with a leather mini skirt and too-cool ankle boots.
Laura Carmichael

For the Downton Abbey season five photocall in New York City, Carmichael selected a printed short-sleeve Jonathan Saunders dress. The look bridged the gap between charming and sophisticated and was pulled together with matching blue eye shadow.
Laura Carmichael

Carmichael chose a romantic organza-embroidered floral shirtdress by Erdem for the screening of Madame Bovary at the London Film Festival. To give the look a modern edge, the actress coupled the dress with a pair of silver cap-toe pumps.
Lily James

Lily James, who claims the role of the rebellious Lady Rose MacClare on Downton Abbey, attended the Marchesa after-party in London rocking a belted red lace column with a sheer hem. James showed a sense of her personal style with an array of dainty jewelry and a cool-girl ponytail.
Lily James

James proved that she isn't afraid to play with fashion when she arrived at the Changing Faces Gala in an ornately embroidered black-and-red tulle Valentino gown. To balance out the eye-grabbing look, the actress pulled her back and added minimal accessories.
Lily James

She chose Marni! Lily James pulled off one of the chicest color combinations, black and blue, at the Charles Finch Filmmakers Dinner. Black detailing and accessories, including a classic Mulberry clutch, polished off her ladylike ensemble.
Lily James

For an extravagant dinner hosted by Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle in England, James wowed in a one-of-a-kind feather-embroidered Ralph Lauren gown.
Sophie McShera

Sophie McShera, who plays a kitchen maid named Daisy Mason on Downton Abbey, added contrast to her expertly paired black-and-white ensemble with a red hot lip.
Sophie McShera

McShera hit the red carpet for the An Afternoon with Downton Abbey event in Hollywood working a streamlined black jumpsuit by Topshop. For added interest, the actress accessorized with a thin red belt and polka dot printed pumps.

