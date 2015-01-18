Downton Abbey Cast's Chic, Off-Screen Style Moments

It's so easy to get lost in the twisty-turny plot of the hit series Downton Abbey. Over the past four-plus seasons, it's easy to feel as though you have really built relationships with the members of the Crawley family—and their staff, too. The British period drama epitomizes the fashions of the early 1900s, so much so that it has really brought back that desire for Edwardian and '20s-era style. The series is filled with gorgeous cloche hats, lavish hair accessories (picture lace headbands and jeweled barrettes), opera-length gloves layered with diamond bracelets, and ladylike pearl jewelry—all of which showed us how vintage fashion was really done.RELATED: Downton Abbey Is Back! Here’s What You Need to Host a Viewing Party Fit for Royalty

What's equally as impressive is the female cast's off-screen style. All of the ladies looks are so mesmerizing in character that when we see them stun on the red carpet, it's a refreshing surprise. In honor of awards season, we took a look back at the best off-duty slash red carpet looks worn by the Abbey's leading ladies. In the gallery, you'll find snaps of the chicest style moments from Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), Cora Crawley (Jessica Brown Findaly), Lady Edith Crawley (Laura Carmichael), Anna Smith (Joanne Froggatt), Lady Rose MacClare (Lily James), and Daisy Mason (Sophia McShera).

Photo at top, from left: Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Lily James