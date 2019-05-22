Lacoste Is Revamping the Shirt You Loved in High School

Image zoom Nick Doan/Getty Images

For many millennials, the middle and high school years were filled with interesting fashion choices. We tied belts around our midsections that served no real purpose. We embraced unflattering designs like low-rise jeans and bubble skirts (the latter of which, unfortunately, might be making a comeback). And a handful of us kept a polo or five in our weekly rotation, which we more than likely bought from Lacoste. Now the iconic brand — which has continued to keep the shirt in stock — is revamping it, swapping out the tiny crocodile logo for other animals for a very good cause.

May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity and to celebrate, Lacoste is working to bring awareness to threatened species. Both online and in nine different locations around the world, instead of selling its usually croc polos, Lacoste will swap out the animal for 10 others that are currently endangered. Each store will have its own animal, such as the North Atlantic Right Whale (New York) and the Iberian Lynx (Paris), and the amount of these limited-edition shirts will match the number of animals that are known to remain in the wild. For some species, like the Cebu Damselfly (Shanghai), only 50 shirts will be available, while 1,400 of the Hawaiian Monk Seal will be sold on lacoste.com.

This initiative is part of Lacoste's three-year partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and follows something similar the brand did last year. According to a press release, all profits that the stores earn from today's sales "will be donated to help IUCN's efforts to conserve threatened wildlife."

Lacoste's crocodile will be replaced online and in certain store locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, London, Tokyo, Berlin, Shanghai, and Seoul.