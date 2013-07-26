whitelogo
whitelogo
Lace Dresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Lace Dresses
InStyle.com
Jul 26, 2013 @ 4:58 pm
Loft
Silk, $98;
loft.com
for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Lace, $396;
aliceandolivia.com
for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Yoana Baraschi
Lace and silk organza, $493;
yoanabaraschi.com
for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Victoria, Victoria Beckham
Lace and cotton, $1,350;
neimanmarcus.com
for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Loft
Silk, $98;
loft.com
for stores.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Lace, $396;
aliceandolivia.com
for stores.
3 of 4
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Yoana Baraschi
Lace and silk organza, $493;
yoanabaraschi.com
for stores.
Advertisement
4 of 4
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Victoria, Victoria Beckham
Lace and cotton, $1,350;
neimanmarcus.com
for stores.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!