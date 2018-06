1 of 5 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

LACE DRESSES

WHY WE LOVE THEM

Lace dresses are often either conservative or coquettish, but these strike a lovely balance. Think Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (can’t you see her in the green one?), not the Queen Mother. Playful colors counter the naughtiness of the lace, creating a sexy attitude that’s anything but stodgy.



HOW TO WEAR THEM

You have to be careful here—lace can get cheap-looking quickly. Choose high-quality material, and pair vibrant hues with shoes in the same color family or in a metallic. Wear hair loose to keep the overall look easy- going and fun.



Photos: (left to right) Vera Wang, Burberry Prorsum, Alberta Ferretti, Roberto Cavalli