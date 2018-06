1 of 7 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Formerly seen outside the bedroom only under cover of darkness, lace has now come into the light, but in a totally different guise. Instead of veiling bare skin, day wear treats it as an accent fabric that spotlights its intricacy rather than its intimacy. The result is unexpected-surprisingly not sexy, but it sure is pretty.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Stick to lingerie colors-black and nude-which add cheekiness to lace’s newly reworked propriety. (Colors can take it from chic to cheap.) Make an inspired odd couple by pairing it with flannel, bordering a Donegal tweed, or under a sporty coat. A lace shoe is too much for day, but a bag is fine-just choose a shoulder strap, not a clutch.



Photos: (left to right) Erdem, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Jason Wu