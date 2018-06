1 of 8 Courtesy MCV, Getty Images, Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Look what happens when lace leaves the Victorian era behind. Applied to a tank vest instead of a high-collar blouse, or a shirtwaist instead of a boned-bodice gown, the ultimate girlie fabric takes on a modern twist. Suddenly lace doesn?t just feel cool. It is cool.



HOW TO WEAR IT

While a diaphanous Chantilly gown is still as lush as satin sheets, keep the seductiveness in check. A drapey T, tablecloth mini, or peekaboo ballet flats give day wear a fresh, graceful edge. Avoid color. Black, white or nude looks richer and more alluring. Whether natural or brushed on, the only color to grace your face should be a faint blush.



Photos: (left to right) Alberta Ferretti, Donna Karan, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta