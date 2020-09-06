The 22 Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
We can’t even believe we’re saying this, but it’s officially September. While this fall may look a little different than usual, there are a few things we can count on: the return of pumpkin spice season, chunky sweaters and boots weather, and, of course, can’t-miss Labor Day sales. Many of our favorite brands are offering unbeatable deals over the next few days that you can shop from the comfort of your home.
From basic tees for under $25 from Everlane to luxe faux-leather leggings from Spanx, many cult-favorite products are on super sale over the holiday weekend. There are even designer handbags and accessories on sale from brands like Kate Spade, Coach, and Tory Burch. And that’s just to name a few.
To help you plan your buy, here are the best Labor Day sales happening right now:
Nordstrom
While not explicitly a Labor Day sale, Nordstrom is offering up to 65 percent off on tons of clothing, shoes, and accessories. You can get these Vince platform sneakers and this Reformation midi dress both for 40 percent off.
Nordstrom Rack
Get even more deals from your favorite brands at the Nordstrom Rack sale, which includes discounts up to 90 percent off. This Free People cozy pullover and shimmery dress are both over 60 percent off. You can’t beat that.
Amazon
Amazon Fashion is offering basic wardrobe essentials at extremely discounted prices. Shop dresses under $30, boots under $75, and women’s jeans under $30.
Sephora
From makeup to skincare and even fragrances, Sephora has a giant sale section filled with customer-loved products. The Fenty Beauty Match Stick Trio, which comes with concealer, contour, and highlighter sticks, is on sale for $37, and this best-selling Too Faced cheek and eye palette is nearly half off. You can also check out the retailer’s offers page to find promo codes for free samples. Right now, the code MAKEUPBAG gets you a free sample complexion bag with a purchase of $35 or more, and FREESHIP gets you free shipping on all orders — no minimum.
Cariuma
Through September 7, you can get free expedited shipping with the code LONGWEEKEND on any pair of kicks on the Cariuma site. Whenever you buy a pair of these best-selling sneakers, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest to aid reforestation and the preservation of natural habitats. It’s a win for you and for the environment.
Spanx
To know Spanx leggings is to love them, and right now you can get these faux leather ones and these faux snakeskin ones for $69. That’s over 30 percent off the original prices.
The North Face
If you’re in the market for a new jacket or a durable backpack, definitely check out The North Face’s sale. This fits-everything backpack has over 1,200 five-star reviews, and it’s 30 percent off. You can also get this packable puffer jacket for just $120.
Old Navy
Everything on Old Navy’s website is up to 50 percent off — and no, we’re not kidding you. That means you can get tees, jeans, sweaters, and jackets for the whole family at unbeatable prices.
Macy’s
No one does Labor Day quite like Macy’s. Through September 7, you can get 25 to 60 percent off your purchase with the code WKND. Some of our favorite additional deals are 40 percent off Levi’s, 30 percent off women’s coats, and 65 percent off Martha Stewart bedding.
Everlane
Everlane is nothing if not transparent, and they’re making it super easy to find the products you want at the price you want. It has sections for under $25, under $50, under $100, and final sale, so you can easily shop their timeless pieces at the price point of your choosing.
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga constantly adds new products into its sale section, and right now you can get activewear for up to 40 percent off. Get these high-waisted leggings for $77 and this matching ribbed tank for just $38.
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel is running an end of summer sale, with a bunch of shoes, bags, and ready to wear up to 70 percent off. You can get these croc embossed loafers for 70 percent off and this pleated leather bucket bag for nearly 40 percent off.
Dame
Why not take this extra time at home to focus on self love? Stock up on any sexual wellness products from Dame at 15 percent off with the code LABOROFLOVE through September 7. We all deserve to give ourselves some extra TLC.
Lelo
You should also explore Lelo’s assortment of sex toys that are up to 50 percent off right now. If you spend more than $169, you get the PicoBong REMOJI app-controlled toy completely free with the code STAYSAFE.
Coach
Coach’s Labor Day Sale is the place to be if you’re in the market for a classic leather purse. The Dreamer Convertible Crossbody is half off at $138, and the Central Tote With Zip is also half off and comes in both neutral tones and bright colors.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade has nearly 1,000 designer items on sale, and you can get an additional 40 percent off with the code HEATINGUP. Some of our favorites include this zip-around leather wallet and this versatile medium-sized crossbody bag.
Tory Burch
Tory Burch makes the most beautiful feminine pieces, and lucky for you, many of them are half-off right now. We’re especially in love with these classic leather loafers that come in black and tan and this silk polka-dot collared dress that can easily transition into fall.
Anthropologie
Whether you’re looking for casual loungewear or a holiday-ready dress, Anthropologie has it, and it’s probably on sale. Plus, you get an extra 25 percent off all sale clothing, shoes, and accessories — no code needed.
Paige
Through September 7 at midnight, Paige is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code LaborDay2020. Been dying to try out the brand’s high-quality denim? Now’s your chance to snag a pair at a low price that won’t last for long.
Rue La La
Rue La La has a fall WFH sale happening right now, with everything from athleisure to kitchen essentials on major sale. Some of the best deals are these matching Matty M fleece jogger pants and fleece sweatshirt that are both over 50 percent off, this Cosabella pajama set that's 31 percent off, and this All-Clad slow cooker that's 33 percent off.
Carbon38
Carbon38 carries products from every designer under the sun, and right now, the sale section has free shipping and is an extra 40 percent off with the code FALL40. Need new outerwear for the season? Check out the selection of jackets, coats, and active sweatshirts. Want a new bathing suit for the last few weeks of warm weather? They have that too.
Baublebar
All of the accessories in the Baublebar End of Season Sale are under $20. You can score this set of delicate stud earrings for $20 and the brand’s iconic rainbow Alidia Ring in the pinky ring version for just $10.