The Only Labor Day Sales That Are Worth Your Time

I know it's kind of sad to think that the summer is coming to an end, but there is some good news: Labor Day is right around the corner, and that means it's time to prepare for an epic three-day weekend and enjoy some seriously good shopping.

Stores are always looking for creative ways to grab our attention (and money), and posting sales when they know we have a day off to shop is one of their no-fail strategies. That's not to say I'm complaining about the extra discounts, but sometimes there are too many to keep track of. The 2019 Labor Day sales are probably some of the best discounts I've seen in a long time. Amazon is already dropping the price on Dyson vacuums (they're $100 off right now). And Walmart has 40-inch TV deals for as low as $125.

Personally I'm even more excited about what's happening in the beauty and fashion world. Now's the time to get the best deals on popular fall jackets and boots. And as the season changes, the cold-weather skincare products are also going to be steeply discounted for Labor Day. Read for more of the best sales to shopw this Labor Day weekend. Some of them have already started!

Take an extra 25 percent off of sale items with the promo code SALE25, from now until August 31.

Save an extra 30 percent off of sale items by using the promo code TAKETHECAKE, now through September 3.

The department store's End of Summer sale is back. This year, the retailer will slash prices on clothing up to 40 percent off, from August 30 until September 8.

Enjoy 30 percent off of jeans, 40 percent off of dresses, and 50 percent off all T-shirts, from August 22 through August 28.

Rouge Sephora members can enjoy up to 20 percent off and VIB members get 15 off with the code SUMMERSAVE, from now through August 27. But that's not all — check back for more sales as the week goes on.