Labor Day Fashion: 4 Looks to Wear On Your Day Off

Andrea Cheng
Aug 30, 2013 @ 3:36 pm

Hooray for a long weekend! Labor Day honors the hard-working citizens of America, which means a whole extra day to unwind, de-stress and, basically, do whatever you want. Regardless of how you’re taking advantage of the last few days of summer, we pieced together four fabulous looks that work for all of your plans, from hitting the beach or taking advantage of those Labor Day sales to meeting for brunch or grabbing dinner with friends. Click through to shop looks that work for every piece of your off-duty schedule.

If you're going to brunch or movie

Dress up a casual combo (graphic tee and cut-offs) with bright accessories, like this extra-large canary yellow pouch and gold loafer slippers.

TEE
Zara, $30; zara.com.
SHORTS
American Eagle, $45; ae.com.
CLUTCH
$56; americanapparel.net.
LOAFERS
Gap, $40; gap.com.
If you're shopping/taking a stroll

Opt for an easy-fitting dress for hassle-free wardrobe changes on your Labor Day shopping spree (yay for sales). To remain blister-free, step into comfortable soles.

DRESS
Merona, $25; target.com.
NECKLACE
Karen London, $330; karenlondon.com.
TOTE
Alice D., $475; zady.com.
SHOES
Vans, $45; vans.com.
If you're spending it shoreside

Treat this as the last time you'll hit the beach this summer, so pull out all the stops and break your flirtiest bikini. An outstanding cover-up, a canvas tote and mini-wedge espadrilles act as the perfect accessories.

SUIT - TOP
Zimmermann, $115; zimmermannwear.com.
SUIT - BOTTOM
Zimmermann, $75; zimmermannwear.com.
COVER-UP
Topshop, $52; topshop.com.
TOTE
Clare Vivier, $276; clarevivier.com.
ESPADRILLES
Marais USA, $55; urbanoutfitters.com.
If you're heading to dinner

Go from chilling at home in a lounge-pants-and-tank ensemble to perfecting a night-out outfit. Throw on a crisp white blazer and heels to take it from day to night.

PANTS
Tibi, $365; tibi.com.
TANK
J. Crew, $60; jcrew.com.
BLAZER
Hugo, $283; stylebop.com.
HEELS
ShoeMint, $80; shoemint.com.

