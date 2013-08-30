Labor Day Fashion: 4 Looks to Wear On Your Day Off

Hooray for a long weekend! Labor Day honors the hard-working citizens of America, which means a whole extra day to unwind, de-stress and, basically, do whatever you want. Regardless of how you’re taking advantage of the last few days of summer, we pieced together four fabulous looks that work for all of your plans, from hitting the beach or taking advantage of those Labor Day sales to meeting for brunch or grabbing dinner with friends. Click through to shop looks that work for every piece of your off-duty schedule.

MORE:

• Summer Trends You Have to Try Before Fall

• Fall 2013 Fashion: 96 Editor-Approved Items

• 5 Ways to Make Your Summer Pieces Work for Fall, Too