Kylie Jenner Channeled Kim Kardashian in a Very Couch-Like Outfit

Image zoom SPW / SplashNews.com

On more than one occasion, we've done a double-take when looking at Kylie Jenner. The 22-year-old bears a striking resemblance to her big sister, Kim Kardashian (it's especially noticeable when the two pose side-by-side), and now, it seems like she's channeling the mom of four when it comes to fashion as well.

While stepping out in Las Vegas, Jenner went with a mostly pink, form-fitting, floral ensemble. Between its particular print, the way it hugged her curves, and the fact that the sleeves covered part of her hands, we couldn't help but be reminded of the 2013 Met Gala. It was there that a pregnant Kardashian walked the red carpet in a similar floral look, which, according to a variety of memes and Internet reactions, kind of resembled a couch, if Givenchy made couches.

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty Images

We're not 100 percent sure if this was an actual nod or not, but now that we've noticed it, we can't unsee it. Of course, it would be perfectly fine if Jenner did opt to channel Kardashian's history-making dress. After all, Sofia Richie ended up copying Jenner's 21st birthday look, while Blac Chyna showed up to the VMAs in a feathered mini that the beauty mogul has worn before. In fashion, as in life, it's the sincerest form of flattery.