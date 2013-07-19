Girl Crushing on Girl Most Likely Star Kristen Wiig's Style

My motto is "Don't ever have a motto!" Kristen Wiig told InStyle last year of her approach to fashion. And for such a freewheeler, we’re consistently impressed with her red-carpet looks, which she puts together with help from her stylist, Erin Walsh. Since Bridesmaids propelled Wiig into the spotlight, her style has become something we define as “approachable girl-next-door”—which she solidified this week when she premiered in new film, Girl Most Likely (in theaters today), in a LWD by Viktor & Rolf. The 39-year-old actress is a fan of neutrals and solid colors and plays up her whites, blacks, and nudes with bold jewelry accents and shoes. And she’s not afraid to try new trends like printed dresses (in Theyskens' Theory), jumpsuits (in Valentino), and cut-outs (in Michael Kors). Click through the gallery to see more memorable Wiig style moments.

1 of 26 Ilya S. Savenok/FilmMagic

July 15, 2013

Kristen Wiig celebrated 'Girl Most Likely' in New York in a white Viktor & Rolf mini dress.
2 of 26 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

June 22, 2013

The actress attended the LA premiere of 'Despicable Me 2' in a white blouse, black shorts and cobalt blue heels.
3 of 26 INFphoto.com

June 18, 2013

Wiig attended The Champs-Elysees Film Festival of 'Girl Most Likely' in Paris wearing an abstract Prabal Gurung draped dress.
4 of 26 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

March 23, 2013

The actress attended the 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in leather pants, a printed t-shirt and a black blazer.
5 of 26 Stewart Cook/Rex USA

February 19, 2013

Wiig worked a little white dress gray suede shoes at the 15th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
6 of 26 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

January 13, 2013

Wiig wore a cut-out Michael Kors gown for the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA.
7 of 26 Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto.com

October 15, 2012

Wiig chose a green halter Calvin Klein dress for the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills.
8 of 26 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

September 23, 2012

Wiig went for a tea-length Balenciaga chiffon dress for the the 64th Emmy Awards.
9 of 26 Gregorio Binuya/Everett Collection

September 7, 2012

Wiig picked a black lace covered plum dress by Alberta Ferretti and blue velvet shoes for an event during the Toronto International Film Festival.
10 of 26 PA Photos/Landov

May 7, 2012

The actress attended at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York wearing an orange lace Stella McCartney embroidered dress.
11 of 26 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

April 21, 2012

Wiig wore a Theyskens' Theory dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood tropical-print pumps at the premiere of 'Revenge For Jolly!' during the Tribeca Film Festival.
12 of 26 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

February 26, 2012

The actress arrived at the 84th Academy Awards in a nude J. Mendel strapless tulle dress.
13 of 26 Steve Mack/FilmMagic

February 19, 2012

Wiig wore a red Valentino jumpsuit for the Writers Guild East Coast Awards in New York City.
14 of 26 Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

February 12, 2012

Wiig went old Hollywood glam with a strapless silk Alberta Ferretti gown at the BAFTA Awards in London, England.
15 of 26 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

January 29, 2012

Wiig accessorized her gray Balenciaga halter gown with a bold choker at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA.
16 of 26 Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via AP Images

January 15, 2012

Wiig dressed up her nude Bill Blass gown with a statement necklace at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
17 of 26 Jim Spellman/WireImage

November 10, 2011

Wiig wore an all black Theyskens' Theory ensemble at American Museum of Natural History gala in New York.
18 of 26 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

September 18, 2011

The actress attended the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in a chocolate ombre Zac Posen gown.
19 of 26 Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

June 14, 2011

At the Australian premiere her movie 'Bridesmaids,' Wiig wore a pleated Jill Stuart halter dress.
20 of 26 WireImage

June 7, 2011

For the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London, Wiig chose a yellow J. Mendel gown with embellished shoulder detailing.
21 of 26 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

April 28, 2011

For the LA premiere of 'Bridesmaids,' Wiig arrived in a printed strapless dress with a black belt and pumps.
22 of 26 Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

March 14, 2011

Wiig wore a black ruffled evening gown to the premiere of 'Paul' in Hollywood.
23 of 26 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

February 28, 2011

At the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, Wiig arrived wearing a black shift dress.
24 of 26 Mike Marsland/WireImage

February 7, 2011

The actress attended the London premiere of 'Paul' in a bright pink and purple long dress.
25 of 26 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

August 29, 2010

Wiig attended the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards wearing a printed dress with black feather shoulder detailing.
26 of 26 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

May 19, 2010

At the New York premiere of 'MacGruber,' Wiig wore a black blouse with leather pants and a statement necklace.

