Girl Crushing on Girl Most Likely Star Kristen Wiig's Style

My motto is "Don't ever have a motto!" Kristen Wiig told InStyle last year of her approach to fashion. And for such a freewheeler, we’re consistently impressed with her red-carpet looks, which she puts together with help from her stylist, Erin Walsh. Since Bridesmaids propelled Wiig into the spotlight, her style has become something we define as “approachable girl-next-door”—which she solidified this week when she premiered in new film, Girl Most Likely (in theaters today), in a LWD by Viktor & Rolf. The 39-year-old actress is a fan of neutrals and solid colors and plays up her whites, blacks, and nudes with bold jewelry accents and shoes. And she’s not afraid to try new trends like printed dresses (in Theyskens' Theory), jumpsuits (in Valentino), and cut-outs (in Michael Kors). Click through the gallery to see more memorable Wiig style moments.

