Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Belong Together — and So Do Their Outfits

When Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were spotted smooching on a yacht a few weeks ago, we were, to put it simply, thrilled. That kiss seemed to indicate that the actress and the Victoria’s Secret Angel were back together after breaking up, and it also meant that a handful of cute couple outfits were in our near future.

Much like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, or Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, Stewart and Maxwell are one of Hollywood's best dressed duos. They occasionally coordinate their looks when stepping out together, and seem to have similar taste in things such as sneakers and jeans. Their couple style moments always serve as a source of inspiration, so we’re rounding up a few of our favorites, ahead.

When They Layered Up With a Leather Jacket

Plenty of people own this wardrobe staple, but it was still super sweet to see the two women wearing it at the same time.

When They Both Chose a White Tee

Each shirt suited their personal style. Stewart went with a fun graphic, while Maxwell put her abs on display in something cropped.

When They Showed Off Their Sneakers

It looks like these ladies love to shop at Adidas!

When They Kept Things Cool and Casual

Sweatshirts, T-shirts, teeny-tiny shorts — these laid-back outfits are both comfy and cute.

When They Went With a Classic Color Combo

Stewart and Maxwell had a full matching moment when they stepped out in black and white ensembles.

When They Proved Opposites Attract

Maxwell balanced out Stewart’s choice of a white tee and beige jumpsuit by wearing an all-black outfit.

When They Were All About Those Shades of Gray

The two women stuck to the color scheme and showed us that, despite being a neutral, it's far from boring.

When They Walked Side-By-Side in Similar Jeans

Both Stewart and Maxwell are clearly a fan of black, distressed skinnies, and together, showed us two different ways to wear them.