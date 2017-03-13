See Kristen Stewart Meet the Ghost of Coco Chanel in This New Campaign

Kristen Stewart’s Twilight days may be over, but her encounters with the supernatural are not. Need a reference? Take Chanel’s latest campaign for one. In a short film for the launch of the Gabrielle bag, Stewart has a run-in with the ghost of none other than the founder of the house, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

While the full short-film won’t be released until April 3rd on Chanel.com, you can see a preview of the encounter here, below. It opens up with a crashing chandelier and then a pan over to a startled and breathless Stewart (and who knew being terrified could look so chic?).

Ghostly encounters not your thing? No worries—come April 3rd, you’ll be able to see three other short films for the Gabrielle bag starring the rest of Karl Lagerfeld’s fashion dream team supreme: Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret, and Pharrell Williams.