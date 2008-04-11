Kristen Bell's Healthy Summer Tips

Apr 11, 2008
Get Ready to Sweat


The actress, who plays the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, spent a lot of time in a bikini while filming. In fact, Bell says, "I trained a lot for the part because I wanted to feel good about [this pink Dior two-piece]!" We asked Bell, pictured here with co-star and on-screen boyfriend, Russell Brand, to share more of her strategies for looking hot and healthy in the sun.

Stay Motivated


The 27-year-old actress likes variety in her workout routine. "I change it up all the time. I try to keep it interesting," Bell says. "I remind myself how much better I feel when I'm eating better foods and have the adrenaline and endorphins from exercising." In this scene, she watches an unforgettable performance by her boyfriend.

Add Variety (and Nutrients!) to Meals


Bell, seen here in a scene with co-star Mila Kunis, sticks to a meal routine that's as disciplined (yet doable!) as her workout one. She eats three meals a day, starting with egg whites with spinach and feta, and a side of blueberries. Lunch usually involves a salad topped with tons of nutritious items. "My mom taught me that putting the maximum amount of anything makes it feel like it's not a salad. I put in pine nuts, raspberries, blueberries, walnuts, apples, cucumber, carrots, pomegranate and some feta and then you don't need dressing. And you're getting all those vitamins."

Show it off!

Bell loved the pink Dior bikini she wore in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, but she has some other favorite bikini brands. "I like Marc Jacobs because he makes small bra tops, which I appreciate," she says with a smile. Other picks include Missoni-"I love the bright colors, especially yellow!"-and Diane von Furstenberg-"for the prints."
Punch It Out

Bell's defined stomach didn't appear on its own, and it's a new development, Bell says. "I have never had abs like this from sit-ups." So what's her new secret? Boxing. "I love it! It's a whole body workout and it lets out aggression that I didn't know I had." And the repetitive hooks and jabs paid off. "You're doing the motions over and over and you don't realize how much you activate your core."
Make Exercise Fun

Bell loves being outside, especially in the dog park or in her own backyard. "There's nothing as adrenaline-spiking or invigorating as a game of tag! You forget how fun a game of tag is." She also hits the trails for evening hikes. "I like to go at night when it's cooled off, with a group of friends and then it's interactive. My workout has to be interactive."
Travel Smart

A frequent traveler, Bell admits it can be hard to stick to a healthy eating plan on a plane. To combat that, she packs power bars and apples to snack on. And she always takes the stairs at the airport. "Even with my bags!" she says. "My friends think I'm ridiculous, but even by burning those 20 extra calories, I can notice the difference in my body. I made a resolution to take the stairs and I've kept it since."
Protect Your Skin

As much as she enjoys the outdoors, Bell is very aware of the preventative measures that need to be taken when out in the sun. So she teamed up with the American Skin Cancer Foundation and Jergens to help spread the word about sun safety. "There are so many risks to being outside in the sun," she says. "Always, always always wear SPF. It's the easiest way to prevent wrinkles." She uses Clinique SPF 30 to keep rays at bay.

BUY ONLINE NOW Clinique UV Response SPF 30 for Body, $18.50
Get a Healthy Tan

Instead of sunbathing, Bell uses Jergens self-tanning products to get a safe and healthy glow. "I cannot be trusted with anything that has pigment. It's not a good idea," she jokes. "In less than a week, I can see a subtle difference. The whole point of beauty is getting people to think it's natural." And with the addition of SPF in the self-tanner, it's great for everyday wear.

BUY ONLINE NOW Jergens Natural Glow for Face, $6
Give your Hair Beach Waves

"I don't go to the beach that often," says the L.A.-based Bell, "but I do like the beach look when it comes to hair." To capture the waves, she likes Bumble amp Bumble Surf Spray. "It adds salt to give it the texture without buildup and it's great for fine hair."

BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble amp Bumble Surf Spray, $24
Protect Your Lips

"As much as I am all about putting on SPF, I also want my regimen to be easy and there are so many products with SPF in them already," says the Heroes star (and Gossip Girl narrator). To keep her lips covered, Bell uses C.O. Bigelow lip balm with SPF 15.

BUY ONLINE NOW: Bigelow Mentha Lip Balm Stick SPF 15, $7.50
Lighten Up your Products

This busy gal always looks fresh and together, whether she's snapped by the paparazzi at the dog park or dolled up for the red carpet. In her arsenal of products, Bell keeps Kerastase hair products. "It's the best shampoo and conditioner because it's light enough for the summer and it has a little protein, but it doesn't build up."

BUY ONLINE NOW: Kerastase Bain de Force Shampoo, $32
