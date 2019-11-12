Three Times (Today) Kristen Bell Wore a Really Good Coat

Image zoom TheStewartofNY

Anna's Frozen cape is cute and all, but her single outerwear option has nothing on Kristen Bell's winter wardrobe. The actress, who voices the well-known character in the first movie and its upcoming sequel, has been putting on a mini fashion show while promoting the film in New York City. In a single day, Bell managed to wear three great coats, and now, we're feeling inspired to invest in something bright, trendy, and warm of our own.

Taking a closer look at Bell's coats, we noticed that a few pay homage to her cartoon alter ego, as well as other Frozen characters. For instance, Anna's cape is purple, and the actress stepped out in a lavendar Nanushka sweater coat ($850), which she paired with a dark cranberry outfit and dusty rose colored heels. She also showed off a belted two-tone Bouguessa coat ($1,345), which was dark marooon on one side and Elsa-blue on the other.

Still, Bell — and her stylist, Nicole Chavez — didn't just pack Frozen-inspired items for this press trip. Perhaps the overall theme was just fall-friendly shades, since Bell battled the rain this morning while wearing a belted, maroon Rochas coat.

No matter the inspiration behind these cold weather looks, we won't be letting them go anytime soon. They're worth keeping in mind as we peruse all those Black Friday sales coming up and prep for plenty of chilly days ahead.