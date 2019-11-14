Kristen Bell's Cozy Look Is a Lesson in Winter Airport Fashion

Image zoom Getty Images

In case you hadn’t noticed, Kristen Bell has been absolutely killing the winter fashion game lately. From her lavender Nanushka sweater coat to her blue and maroon Bouguessa color-block coat, we’ve come to expect that every time our favorite Gossip Girl-turned-Savior of Humanity actress steps out into the cold, she’ll be wearing one of the coolest outfits we’ll see this winter.

So we weren’t exactly surprised when Bell showed up this past Monday at New York City’s JFK Airport in a fantastic winter outfit. Bracing herself against the low temperature, she wore a long, three-button black wool coat with a beige Nanuskha sweater dress and Dr. Martens ‘1460’ boots. Bell paired her warm airport ensemble with Away’s medium suitcase and a Clare V weekender tote, and slung on an Aria belt bag by Senreve, the celebrity-favorite brand previously seen on the arms of Priyanka Chopra, Sophia Bush, and Emma Roberts.

To top it all off, the Frozen 2 star completed her ensemble with a super cute purple beanie from Tibi. However, Bell isn’t the only one showing us serious sartorial chops this winter when it comes to travel fashion: Priyanka Chopra was also last seen at the airport wearing a black puffer coat with Paige’s Hoxton high waisted jeans.

With our favorite actors throwing airport fashion inspiration left and right, we can’t help but pay attention and take notes. We’ve tracked down Bell’s exact airport outfit, which you can shop below. But you better hurry — her Nanushka sweater dress is on sale right now, and the amount of viewers eyeing it is growing by the minute.

