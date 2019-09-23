Kristen Bell’s Emmys Look Is More Than Just a Pretty Dress — There’s a Message Behind It

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Oftentimes, a red carpet look is more than just a pretty dress. It's can be tribute to a character, a nod to style icon, or something that sends a message. Kristen Bell's rainbow-beaded Dior number, which no doubt stood out on the Emmys purple carpet, fell somewhere into that last category. According to her stylist Nicole Chavez, there was a reason why they chose the piece from the fashion house's Resort 2020 collection.

Image zoom Nicole Chavez

"So much of what I do with Kristen is try and find brands that speak to her socially conscious side," Chavez told InStyle via email. "This collection showed in Marrakech and was, in essence, a love letter from Dior to Morocco. It featured local artisans, encouraged multi-nationalism, and was developed by the house’s first female creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. So, it checked off a lot of boxes for us."

Image zoom Nicole Chavez

There were also plenty of details in the look that deserved a close up, including that aforementioned beading.

VIDEO: Watch Kristen Bell Arrive On the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

"The intricate beading on the gown is worth a closer inspection, and the looped detail at the waist is our favorite part," Chavez shared. "We were also lucky enough to have Harry Winston loan the most beautiful jewels, I had to find something that both held its own and didn’t compete with the dress, and thankfully Harry Winston had some wonderful options."

Image zoom Nicole Chavez

Something wasn't immediately visible were Bell's Brian Atwood platforms, which were likely a bit more comfortable to keep on all night thanks to one of Chavez's tricks.

"A big help is the Lord Jones High CBD Stiletto Cream, which can help you stay on your feet, in your heels, all night."

Image zoom Nicole Chavez

While Bell's The Good Place co-star Jameela Jamil possibly skipped undergarments for the show, there are a few tricks the stylist recommends if you want to wear Spanx for an event.

"I think most women know that Spanx are wardrobe essentials, but they should tailor their Spanx just like they’d tailor their clothes. If you need some support or slimming through the waist, but have a low back to your gown, maybe try ruching the top of the Spanx so they sit lower in the back."