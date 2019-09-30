Kris and Kylie Jenner’s Matching Work Bags Are Actually Super Rare

Image zoom kyliejenner/Instagram

Being a billionaire comes with perks — one of them being the ability to buy ridiculously high price-tag items. That's definitely how businesswoman and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner rolls, as she recently revealed via Instagram that she and her momager, Kris Jenner, are both the proud owners of a very rare bag.

We're talking about their matching Hermès White Crocodile Himalaya Kelly bags, which the mother-daughter duo posed with while chilling on a private plane. These purses are known to go for a casual six figures, ranging anywhere from $150,000 to over $300,000 — especially when they include fancy details such as white gold and diamond hardware. In other words, each woman is basically holding the cost of a nice house in her hands.

The true kicker here? That isn't even the only Hermès bag Kylie owns. Right before posting the pic with her mom (which she captioned "business meetings") she also shared one of her closet, showing that it's just one small part of an epic collection.

kyliejenner/Instagram

Both Jenner ladies also chose to wear black outfits complete with a little leather and large shades, taking mommy-and-me style to a whole new level.