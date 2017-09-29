The Cotton Basics Brand All the Boys Love Just Launched a Women's Collection

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Sep 28, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

You may already know e-commerce brand Kotn as your boyfriend's go-to for ethically-sourced cotton basics. Now you no longer have to borrow from the boys, because the brand just launched their 16-piece women's collection today.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

 

You'll find the core essentials every woman's wardrobe needs (think: perfectly cut tees, tanks, and sweatshirts), all made from the finest Egyptian cotton at an honest cost to the consumer. By partnering with local farmers in Egypt's Nile River Delta, Kotn is aiming to make a mark in the community with fair wages and a revival of the region's struggling agriculture business. This truly is a brand you can feel good about buying over and over again. Shop a few of our favorite pieces below and find the whole collection at kotn.com

1 of 5 Courtesy

THE CROPPED SWEATSHIRT

Kotn $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

THE HIGH NECK TANK

Kotn $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

THE EASY CREW

Kotn $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

THE EASY LONG SLEEVE

Kotn $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

THE FITTED TURTLENECK

Kotn $45 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!