These Shiny Pink Sneakers Are Helping Support Public School Art Programs

There's a lot to love about sneaker brand KOIO's latest debut, from a sleek snakeskin finish to shimmery gold soles. But the best reason to buy a pair is the mission behind it: fostering creativity in one of New York City's public schools.

Designed by an 8th grader named Shazia Rahman, the style was selected through a design competition hosted by the brand at Harlem's P.S. 149. The project is a celebration of the school's recent test score successes; the shift has saved the location from threatened closure over poor performance. And Rahman's prize (besides, you know, cool shoes)? All profits from the winning design ($50 of the price) will help pay for a new kiln in her art class.

"Many students at the school have fallen extremely behind academically and just need someone to take a chance on them," KOIO founders Johannes Quodt and Chris Wichert tell InStyle. "We see this partnership as an opportunity to empower these extremely gifted kids and strengthening the wonderful development of their education."

Like all KOIO kicks, the exclusive product is produced in the heart of Italy by the same artisans that craft Chanel's leather goods.

"We visited over 34 different Italian manufacturers in the legendary Le Marche region of Italy before finding the the right one to merge old-world craftsmanship with a modern ready-for-anything aesthetic," Quodt and Wichert say. "The end result is a truly versatile sneaker of the highest quality."

And, of course, it doesn't hurt that they look really cute with jeans, too.

Visit Koio.co to shop the KOIO x P.S.149 Sojourner Truth sneakers now.