You Can Finally Buy the Bra With a 5,000-Person Waitlist

If The Catalyst’s impressive roster of sales data and extracurricular achievements were a college application, this bra by intimates startup Knix would be Ivy League or bust.

Within the first 10 days of launching in September 2018, the wireless, size-inclusive sports bra earned $1M in sales, and sold one bra every 1.35 minutes during the first week. When inventory sold out completely, the style racked up a waitlist of nearly 5,000 people eager to try the comfortable bra.

So why all the fuss? This overachieving bra does the impossible by being a great everyday choice that also quantitatively kicks ass as your go-to sports bra. In a comparative study conducted by Knix, over 85 percent of participants rated The Catalyst as their top choice compared to models from competitors like Lululemon, Nike, and Under Armour. The Catalyst, which is available in sizes up to 42G, is an especially good choice for larger sizes in both support and performance.

The bra’s success isn’t a mistake — it’s the result of years of testing. Knix went through 42 prototypes before finally crowning The Catalyst its perfect performance bra. It features moulded cups, wide shoulder straps, strategically placed ventilation vents, and, yes, a back clasp.

Knix’s obsessive attention to design was able to bring this bra’s bounce reduction rate (as in, tracking how much your boobs actually move during a workout) up to 76 percent, whereas its closest competitor maxes out at 72 percent.

The Catalyst is now back in stock on the brand’s website, where it has over 560 five-star reviews. Shop the sports bra that has women clamouring for $89 at Knix.com.

To buy: $89; knix.com