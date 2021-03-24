An Item From This Socially Conscious Underwear Brand Sells Every 6 Seconds

If you've ever worn an uncomfortable bra or undies (and let's be honest, who hasn't?), you know the importance of taking lingerie shopping seriously. In recent years, a host of direct-to-consumer brands have swooped in to address that struggle, but only a few have found the sweet spot between creating cute, practical designs and offering a wide range of sizes and styles.
Knix is one brand that seems to have found that sweet spot: Customers love its undergarments so much, an item sells every six seconds.
Joanna Griffiths founded Knix in 2013 with the goal of bringing functionality and diversity to the women's underwear market. Since then, the brand has broken ground in countless areas, unveiling stylish period panties, maternity and postpartum garments, and the first-ever lingerie campaign to exclusively feature women over 50. All the while, its products have been available in sizes up to 3XL, or 42G in bras.
One of Knix's top-rated pieces is the Evolution Bra, which is wireless, reversible, and offers medium support. Its moisture-wicking, seamless fabric is made to move with you without bunching or rolling, which makes it great for everyday wear and exercise alike. If you're not sure what size to order, you can even book a free virtual fitting.
The bra has earned thousands of five-star reviews, with shoppers calling it the only one they want to wear from now on. "When I opened the package, I thought, 'There's no way this flimsy bra is worth the price,'" one wrote. "I tried it on…and didn't want to take it off! It conforms to your body after you wear it. I almost forgot I had it on."
Shop now: $55; knix.com
We can't talk about Knix without acknowledging its leakproof underwear. It was the very first product the brand released, and according to customers, it's stood the test of time. The Bikini silhouette, which holds up to three teaspoons of liquid and features an anti-odor gusset, is a fan favorite. "These are amazingly comfortable and very necessary, not only for that time of the month as an added layer of protection, but for everyday wear," said one reviewer.
Shop now: $23; knix.com
The brand also carries a maternity and postpartum line full of ultra-stretchy, moisture-absorbent essentials. The Leakproof Nursing Tank has been deemed a "lifesaver" by new moms who love its user-friendly clasps, wireless design, and removable leakproof cups.
"I literally own five of these," wrote one reviewer. "I wear them daily instead of a nursing bra. Great support and ease of use, and makes feeding in public so easy because your stomach stays covered. I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these and recommend them to everyone, who all love them, too."
Shop now: $60; knix.com
In search of comfy styles with a little extra flair? Make the Knixy Lace line your go-to. The collection adds soft, stretchy lace accents to some of the brand's most-loved designs. Take the Knixy Lace Essential Thong, a mid-rise, wear-everywhere option ideal for anyone who prioritizes fashion and function in equal measure. Shoppers say they're "obsessed" with the way the thong "truly molds to your body."
Shop now: $18; knix.com
Knix's range of bras, underwear, shapewear, swimwear, and loungewear is available exclusively through its flagship website. Trust us: Once you order something, you'll never want to go back.