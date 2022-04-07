2022's Most Popular Trending Swimwear Styles Are So Unexpected
Google Flights tab open? Sun shining particularly bright through your window today? The year's warmest days are almost here, and shoppers are already gearing up for those poolside moments ahead — we have the data to prove it.
Global payments and shopping service Klarna revealed in a press release that beach-ready styles were exploding in popularity on its platform. But what's most remarkable is that the searches aren't for your average triangle bikini or maillot; the most in-demand styles are all somewhat unusual, a testament that post-Covid feel-good "dopamine dressing" may be extending to our bathing suit wardrobes as well.
In the last six months, searches for gingham bikinis rose 264 percent, halter bikinis are up 260 percent, and ruched bikini queries have seen a 202 percent increase. On the one-piece front, ruched swimsuits are up a whopping 463 percent, tankini searches rose 334 percent, cut-out one-piece suit searches increased by 261 percent, and metallic swimsuits are up 155 percent. To top it all off (quite literally), swimsuit coverups are 669 percent more popular.
We can't help but feel that these unique preferences have a retro tilt, tying back to mega-popular swim styles from the '80s and '90s. This theory certainly fits in with the wave of nostalgia fashion is experiencing at large, and we'd also add that the release of Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which spotlights "swim-fluential" Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, might have contributed to interest.
Of course, many of these styles have been celebrity go-tos over the years. Dua Lipa famously wore her gingham bikini upside down last year; Alexa Demi wore a ruched Agent Provocateur bikini on Euphoria; many a Kardiashian has posed in Good American's silver lamé two piece; and practically every swimsuit has cutouts these days, just ask Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, or Britney Spears.
The best part: All of these trends are easily and affordably found on Amazon for as little as $11. Shop spring's most unique trending styles on Amazon, below.
Related Items
Cupshe Gingham Bikini Swimsuit
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
Dixperfect Retro High-Waisted Gingham Bikini
Shop now: $36; amazon.com
Ekouaer Bikini Set
Shop now: $27 with coupon; amazon.com
Soly Hux Halter Triangle Bikini
Shop now: $21; amazon.com
Zaful Strapless Ruched Tie-Back Bikini
Shop now: $20 (Originally $24); amazon.com
Shekini Side-Tie Ruched Bikini
Shop now: $25 (Originally $28); amazon.com
Viottiset Ruched High-Cut One-Piece
Shop now: $33; amazon.com
Smismivo Tummy Control Ruched Swimwear
Shop now: $26; amazon.com
Tempt Me Two-Piece Tankini
Shop now: $35; amazon.com
Yonique Halter Tankini
Shop now: $34; amazon.com
SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout One-Piece
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
Meyeeka Scoop-Neck Cutout Monokini
Shop now: $27 (Originally $50); amazon.com
Soly Hux Metallic Halter Top Two-Piece Swimsuit
Shop now: $25; amazon.com
Yauasopa Liquid Metallic Glitter One-Piece
Shop now: $24; amazon.com
Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up
Shop now: $31; amazon.com
Wander Agio Beach Cover-Up
Shop now: $20; amazon.com