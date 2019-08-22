We Totally Wouldn't Mind If Kirsten Dunst Re-Wore Her Bring It On Premiere Dress

Image zoom J. Vespa/WireImage

When it comes to iconic movies from the early ‘00s, Bring It On is one of our favorites. Rival cheerleading teams, an adorable love story, quotable lines, and young Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst? There’s still so much we love about it, and, we’re going to include Dunst’s premiere dress on that list, too.

We recently went back into the archives to check out what the actress wore on the 2000 red carpet. While it’s not as memorable as, say, the cheerleading costumes from the film, her ruffled green and blue floral design, complete with fringe details and asymmetrical shoulders, actually holds up 19 years later. In fact, if Dunst wanted to re-wear this piece while promoting her new Showtime show, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, we wouldn’t blame her — and we definitely wouldn’t mind.

Image zoom J. Vespa/WireImage

Really, could you not see one of today's top Hollywood starlets or models stepping out in a dress like this? It would even work off the red carpet, too, for a night out. Dunst also wore a pair of blue drop earrings to highlight the blue flowers in the design.

Image zoom Getty Images

The dress was quite stunning from all angles, and Dunst made a point to show off the back. It's worth mentioning that it wouldn't be out of character for the actress to break out an old favorite — in 2017, she re-wore her Christian Lacroix dress from the 2004 Oscars.