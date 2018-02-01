Kipling Launches It's Second Disney Collaboration, This Time It's Inspired by Alice in Wonderland

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams (market)
Feb 01, 2018 @ 10:30 am

After a super successful first go-round, Kipling and Disney are teaming up for their second accessories collection, this time a full range of women's handbags, backpacks, and accessories inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Childhood dreams have come true.

VIDEO: Behind The Cover: Drew Barrymore

The pieces have the perfect touch of playfulness and give us all kinds of nostalgic feels. Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Alice (of course!), and more are all featured in mix of pastels and bold color palettes.The 19-style capsule also includes totes, wristlets, cosmetic cases, and keychains that range in price from $18 to $169. So no matter your budget, expect to find a memento that will awaken your inner child.

RELATED: Kipling Launches '90s-Inspired Bag Collection with Urban Outfitters

Shop the full collection at kipling-usa.com and disney.com. And scroll down to check out some of the beautiful (and magical!) imagery from the launch's companion campaign, featuring looks that feel as whimsical as this childhood favorite tale. And be sure to keep your eyes peeled. Further collaborations are still yet to come throughout 2018 and 2019 featuring iconic Disney Princesses, classic characters, and memorable stories.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Striped Clutch

If you're looking for a bold piece but just want a touch, this may be the way to go.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

SLG (Small Little Goods)

Small accessories like these are perfect for gift giving.

SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

The Everyday Backpack

A backpack adds ease to your everyday routine.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Small Pouch

Trade in a large bag for a cute wristlet that can carry all the essentials: keys, wallet, and phone!

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Printed Backpack

Jazz up relaxed separates with a lightweight backpack.

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!