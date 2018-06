Kim Kardashian's Most Stylish Looks Ever

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped in Malibu wearing a cropped military-inspired jean jacket with lace-up details going all the way down the back. The mom-of-two wore the jacket completely buttoned up and paired the light wash denim with a matching miniskirt for a unique take on the denim-on-denim trend. The accompanying skirt featured a frayed hem as well as lace-up details in the back.