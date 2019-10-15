30,000 People Signed Up to Shop Kim Kardashian’s Cotton Collection — and It’s Finally Here

Image zoom Courtesy

If you thought Kim Kardashian West’s intimates line SKIMS was just body-contouring shapewear meant for special occasions, today’s launch will most certainly make you think again. In what appears to be a direct response to our innermost wishes (those advertiser listening tools are getting out of control), Kim K has dropped the comfiest line of innerwear essentials called SKIMS Cotton Collection.

The ultra-soft underwear and lounge collection launch is synced up perfectly with the arrival of ‘wrap ourselves in cozy things’ season. As of 12 p.m. ET this afternoon, you can now shop what’s arguably SKIMS’ most covetable line yet — since announcing the soon-to-launch line, over 30,000 people signed up for the waitlist.

“With SKIMS Cotton, I wanted to create a new, everyday essential — something that people could turn to as a staple in their wardrobe and feel good in. I'm especially excited about this collection because it includes pieces that can be worn out, like our ribbed tank and t-shirt. The material is ultra-soft but also supportive, and I can’t wait for everyone to try these pieces and become as obsessed as I am!” said SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian West.

It’s difficult to pick a single piece from the lineup that we love the most, as it includes all of our nearest and dearest comfy categories — from shapewear-inspired cotton leggings and super-supportive thick-strapped bras to thongs that are just as comfy as briefs (and briefs that are way comfier than your average thong).

But the text-your-friends-worthy drop doesn’t end there. SKIMS is pulling out alllllll the cotton stops and delivering moulded bralettes, biker short-like boxers, curve-skimming slip dresses, and cropped tanks and tees that we’ll gladly wear outside the confines of our boudoirs.

Prices start at $18 for the Dipped Thong and go up to $56 for the Balconette Bra, and the collection comes in five colors: Bone, Mineral, Iris Mica, Soot, and Kyanite. The inclusive range is available in sizes XXS to 4X, and up to 5X in Shapewear.

SKIMS’ shapewear and mesh underwear collections sold out breathtakingly fast after they launched, and the brand is expecting similar blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sell times for this collection. We’re not exaggerating when we say: If you see it in stock now, do not wait to buy. The odds you’ll find your favorites style and size still available in even a few hours time are slim to none.

Shop the full collection exclusively on SKIMS.com before everything is gone for good.

Wide Strap Balconette Bra

Cotton Rib Thermal Legging

Cotton String Bikini

Cotton T-Shirt

