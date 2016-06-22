Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Tiniest Minidress Ever

Looking good, Kim Kardashian. The mother of two hasn't been shy about documenting her post-baby weight loss journey on her social media accounts, and now that she's finally hit her goal weight, she's celebrating with a whole slew of looks that show off her whittled-down figure. And, of course, she looks amazing.

On Tuesday Kardashian was at it again, stepping out in a dress that shows off every curve of her physique. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted leaving Bunim/Murray production studios in Van Nuys, Calif., in a teeny-tiny gray dress that showcased her toned gams. Kardashian paired the piece with nude ankle strap sandals, styling her long brown hair in loose waves.

But that was far from the only outfit Mrs. West wore that day, and definitely not the most revealing. In honor of #NationalSelfieDay, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of herself in little more than skimpy lingerie. "Wait u didn't think I would forget about National Selfie Day! DUH," she captioned the shot, which shows her wearing a pair of white underwear, a white bra, and a white corset. Now that's one way to celebrate.

