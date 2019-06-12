If Kim Kardashian’s Outfit Looks Familiar, It’s Because Carrie Bradshaw Wore It First

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

Has Kim Kardashian been doing a bit of binge-watching in her spare time? It sure seemed like that was the case on Tuesday night, when the star stepped out at a Levi's event wearing a newspaper-print skirt. Not only was the piece a full-on throwback, reminding us of styles we loved throughout the early ‘00s, it also brought back memories of Sex and the City. As it turns out, Carrie Bradshaw wore a similar Dior design in one of the show's episodes and again in the Sex and the City 2 movie. Both her dress and Kim's skirt came from John Galliano's Fall 2000 collection.

Of course, Kardashian found a few ways to switch things up and make her skirt seem more 2019. She kept the styling simple with a white tank and a pair of flip-flop heels — one of the latest trends to resurface this season — then completed the look with a matching newspaper-print bag.

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has been caught copying another style icon's outfit. A few months ago, she was called out for wearing Naomi Campbell's runway looks on repeat.