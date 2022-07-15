Kiernan Shipka's Crop Top Button-Down Isn't Your Dad's Business Casual

Kiernan Shipka just wore menswear like you've never seen it before: Think crop tops, miniskirts, and heeled oxfords. And while it's major inspiration for our back-to-work wardrobe, it's certainly not your average business casual.

The actress jetted off to the South of France, her bag packed to the brim with Thom Browne pieces, to curate a variety of looks and images in promotion of the brand's first stand-alone retail location in France at the private club, EPI in Saint Tropez. Her good friend Christian Coppola joined in on the fun capturing Shipka's luxurious trip on film.

Since the brand is practically synonymous with menswear, Kiernan's first look included a spin on the classic white button-down with a sleeveless, collared crop top that she paired with a short black necktie and plaid micro-mini and heeled Oxfords. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a half-up ponytail that left out her face-framing curtain bangs. Coppola snapped bathroom mirror pictures of this 'fit before the two headed out to explore the city.

Christian Coppola/Thom Browne

Later, Kiernan traded her tiny skirt for a black, pleated tea-length one. She added a summer straw bag and posed alongside an old-fashioned buggy in front of a palm tree backdrop. At one point, she threw on a matching windbreaker and leaned against the car for a snap.

Christian Coppola/Thom Browne

Christian Coppola/Thom Browne

Kiernan's holiday included beach days, helicopter rides, tennis matches, and nights on the town, all outfitted in Thom Browne designs, including matching sets, a gingham bikini, and a printed fuchsia dress.

The brand's new retail space, a Tennis Prop Shop, was designed by architect Flavio Albanese with the Thom Browne aesthetic in mind and sits along the beach at the members-only club within walking distance from restaurants and other storefronts.