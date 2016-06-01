Kiernan Shipka Shows Us What It Was Actually Like to Attend the Dior Cruise 2017 Fashion Show

A truly impressive extravaganza like Dior's cruise 2017 show, which transported its audience not only to the outskirts of London but also to a whole different time period, would, of course, demand an equally impressive front row. Among the star-studded set lucky enough to attend? Kiernan Shipka, who kicked off the two-day-long series of events with an appearance as a lady in red (clad in head-to-toe Dior, naturally) at the Lady Dior Pub.

Day of, the starlet dialed up the sophistication and brought the chic in a super sleek bead-embroidered Dior Haute Couture "Bar" jacket with black cigarette pants and pumps. And she continued to bring it all throughout her journey, from London to the Dior Express and finally, to Blenheim Palace, a sprawling 2,000-plus acre estate situated in Oxfordshire that served as the show's majestic venue.

From the outside looking in, the experience seemed to be nothing short of spectacular. And what was it like on the inside? Well, it was nothing short of spectacular—and Shipka has the pictures to prove it. She photo-documented her every step and gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it was actually like to attend the Dior cruise 2017 show. Scroll down to see her snap-by-snap photo diary.