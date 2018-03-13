8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality

Courtesy
Jenna Pizzuta (Text) and Ruthie Friedlander (Market)
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

Does the thought of walking into a department store with your three-year-old give you hives? Do you have fever dreams about the time your five-year-old twins locked themselves in a dressing room and sat there for an hour, screaming (not singing) the entire Moana soundtrack?

Easter is two weeks away. Do you know where your kids' outfits are?

Thanks to this thing called "The Internet," you need not subject yourself to the perils of in-store shopping with kids under 10 years of age. This Easter, get personality-driven outfits for your children in pastel shades. And yes, there are plenty of bunny ear options here, too. No mall security guard or ER visit needed.

For the Fashionista

Shop the look: Brooks Brothers cotton tank, $58; brooksbrothers.com. Brooks Brothers jacket, $128; brooksbrothers.com. Brooks Brothers shorts, $78; brooksbrothers.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $56; nordstrom.com. STATE crossbody bag, $40; bloomingdales.com

For the Fashionisto

Shop the look: H&M shirt with tie, $15; hm.com. H&M cotton vest, $25; hm.com. H&M cotton pants, $25; hm.com. Kenneth Cole chukka boots, $48; nordstrom.com

For Athletic Easter Egg Huntress

Shop the look: H&M blouse, $13; hm.com. J.Crew leggings, $20; jcrew.com. H&M hairband, $5; hm.com. Levtex chick Easter basket, $24; nordstrom.com. New Balance x J.Crew sneakers, $55; jcrew.com

For the Atheletic Easter Egg Hunter

Shop the look: Lacoste x J.Crew polo, $55; jcrew.com. J.Crew chinos, $40; jcrew.com. Gola x J.Crew sneakers, $45; jcrew.com. Target bamboo Easter basket, $6; target.com

For the Gregarious Girl That Refuse to Blend In

Shop the look: Gap sweater, $40; gap.com. Gap tulle skirt, $40; gap.com. Gap floral denim jacket, $50; gap.com. Gap bunny headband, $17; gap.com. Gap bunny bag, $30; gap.com. Gap slip-on sneakers, $40; gap.com

For the Boisterous Boy That Refuse To Blend In

Shop the look: Gap short sleeve shirt, $25; gap.com. Gap plaid shorts, $30; gap.com. Gap boat shoes, $40; gap.com.

For the Littlest Lady

Shop the look: Ralph Lauren dress with bloomers, $125; bergdorfgoodman.com. Mini Boden lamb knit jacket, $55; nordstrom.com. Mud Pie bunny ears headband, $11; nordstrom.com. Mini Melissa mary jane flats, $63; nordstrom.com

For the Tiny Tot

Shop the look: Ralph Lauren cable-knit cardigan, $75; bergdorfgoodman.com. Burberry cotton trousers, $95; bergdorfgoodman.com. The Blueberry Hill bunny knit bonnet, $28; nordstrom.com. TOMS boat shoes, $39; nordstrom.com

