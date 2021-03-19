Kevin and Eniko Hart Love to Match, So They Teamed Up With Fabletics On a Coordinating Collection

Couples who coordinate their workout gear together, stay together — or at least that's the case for power couple Kevin and Eniko Hart. The comedian and Fabletics Men partner worked alongside his wife, who's also a Fabletics ambassador, to develop and curate the brand's first-ever dual-gender capsule collection, which features complementary designs for both men and women.

Launching April 1 on Fabletics, The Hart Collection includes one-of-a-kind athleticwear pieces that are the perfect mix of neutrals with muted pops of color — perfect for spring, if you ask us. And, as Kevin and Eniko tell InStyle, that was exactly their goal.

Kevin and Eniko Hart Fabletics Capsule Collection Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Fabletics

"We wanted to put some color in there just a little bit," Eniko says when talking about the styles, which go up to 4X for women and XXL for men. "The teal really glows. [The colors] still pop for spring, but they're kind of toned down."

Kevin agrees, saying "less is more."

"The splashes of the teal, the marble ... [it was] a way to put it in there where you got a nice little pop but it's not too much. It's not over-the-top."

Shoppers will be able to choose from a variety of new, exclusive colorways, along with hand-brushed prints in the latest performance materials, all of which are built to withstand sweat and easy to move in, but won't compromise style. The selection of leggings, shorts, sweats, and sports bras are truly fashion meets function, and we're particularly fond of a marigold yellow set styled with a matching rain slicker, which is dripping in practicality — especially for those rainy spring months.

Kevin and Eniko Hart Fabletics Capsule Collection Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Fabletics

Eniko tells us that her favorite pieces from the collection are the Jeni SculptKnit Sports Bra and High-Wasited SculptKnit Biker Short, as well as the Leona SculptKnit Half Zip and Ultra High-Waisted Motion Shine Legging (below). But, when asked about his favorite, Kevin exclaimed that it was an "unfair question" because he was "in love" with every piece (not that we can blame him).

Kevin and Eniko Hart Fabletics Capsule Collection Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Fabletics

Kevin and Eniko Hart Fabletics Capsule Collection Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Fabletics

Still, it's not just about looks for this couple — who also, by the way, admit they frequently coordinate their outfits (OK , cute). There's actually a much deeper meaning behind these matchy-matchy clothes.

"It's more about the bond between two people, between our household," Kevin tells us. "[It's] a representation of our love, our connection, our bond, our story. You know, ups, downs. There's hard, there's good, there's bad, but the idea is to stay with it and stay true to it."

He says that being in a relationship can feel pretty similar to sticking with your fitness and wellness routines: Quite difficult, but always worth it in the end.

"Sometimes, in health and wellness, it's hard to stick with it, but there's a reward at the end of the tunnel if you do stay, if you do get through," he says. "We're just an example of what real is and what real life is about. Nothing is perfect, but you get to a place where you grow, you develop, and in our case, this is where we now are."

Regardless of the ups and downs that Kevin mentioned, the couple appears to work together seamlessly, especially considering this is their first joint business venture. Although, when speaking via Zoom, Kevin did jokingly shake his head "no" when asked if they agreed on all the designs.

"I had a good time," Eniko laughs. "It was the first time ever doing something together, so I wanted to jump on [the] opportunity immediately." Ultimately, they both say they enjoyed developing the collection together.

Although the couple does share a passion for fitness and health, don't expect to see their matching workout 'fits at the same time. Eniko says that Kevin is an early morning routine kind of guy while she's down to get her workout in later. But, Kevin is quick to share his reasoning for why the two have separate workouts, claiming that Eniko can't keep up with him.

"She used to workout with me, and then I became too much for her to work out with," he says. "She doesn't like it because I'll push and challenge her."

Then again, this seems to be their specific brand of humor — poking fun, bouncing off of one another, being a team. Complementing one another, just like these pieces. Plus, it's true that Kevin is known for his sarcastic nature and never holds back from cracking a joke. Even as we were signing off from the Zoom meeting, the comedian had one last request: That we tell everyone they were "cool and tall."